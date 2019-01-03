Beverly Hills Celebrates The Year Of The Pig With Entertainment From Beijing, Tianjin And Hebei

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB), in partnership with Beijing Association for Culture Exchange, Tianjin Association for Cultural Exchange and Hebei Association for Cultural Exchange, with the support of the Chinese Consulate of Los Angeles, will host its eighth annual Chinese New Year celebration at the historic Saban Theatre on January 26, 2019.

With the support of Delta Air Lines as the event's official airline and sponsorship from Stefano Ricci and Two Rodeo Drive, the event will showcase 14 traditional acts. Performance highlights include: Chinese Peking Opera and Peking Opera Fashion Show performed by the Beijing Liangxiang Culture, Chinese folk dance performed by the Beijing Song and Dance Troupe; Chinese martial arts performed by the Tianjin Wushu Regiment; folk music performed by the Tianjin Folk Orchestra and acrobatics performed by the Hebei Acrobatic Troupe.

"We always look forward to this time of year when we pay special tribute to our Chinese friends," says Mayor of Beverly Hills, Dr. Julian Gold, adding, "Beverly Hills loves the energy and vibrancy of the Chinese New Year celebration and each year seems to be more colorful and entertaining."

China remains one of Beverly Hills' top feeder markets and the city is committed to catering to its Chinese visitors. Many retailers have Mandarin speaking staff and some of the City's hotels are offering overnight packages that include special amenities such as: a traditional Chinese breakfast, a Starline bus tour in Mandarin, in-room traditional Chinese tea setup and more.

"We are excited to bring new and exciting entertainment to Beverly Hills each year that showcases the spectacular talent and traditions steeped in history from China," says Julie Wagner, CEO of BHCVB.

In addition to the variety show, a "Charming Jing-Jin-Ji" photo exhibition will be on display in the lobby for guests to experience that will introduce the Spring Festival culture, folk customs as well as economic and social development in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province.

The variety show is curated by Director Rongqi Wang, famous for his work on major national cultural activities throughout China.

Tickets for the January 26 event are only $10 each; Ticketmaster fees apply. To purchase tickets, visit lovebeverlyhills.com/pig.

