Bexel Announces Rebranding of Equipment Sales Division Bexel TSS is now Bexel Sales

08/26/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, today announced a rebranding of Bexel TSS, their equipment sales division of the business. Now referred to as Bexel Sales, the company has re-aligned the brand name and logo to illustrate the company’s core mission to provide comprehensive sales services at competitive prices.

The rebranding not only moves the business unit forward, but further demonstrates their commitment to equipment sales and asset liquidation with reliable customer service. Bexel Sales will continue to represent nearly 100 leading manufacturers of new equipment, as well as a diverse inventory of pre-owned gear, and services that include broker and consignment options, asset liquidation through equipment auctions, and RF reallocation solutions.

“This is an exciting time for our division, as we usher in steady growth for our new and used equipment sales arm of the company,” commented Dale Storz, Vice President, Bexel Sales. “It is our progress that has helped us re-focus and look at our brand identity for what our business unit truly represents and unify our assets behind a clear, revitalized brand.”

The new brand name and logo defines their capabilities as a full-service equipment sales provider within the larger Bexel business. The rebranding has established new brand assets, including a logo, website address, company correspondence, and other visual marketing communications.

Since its inception in 1991, Bexel Sales has remained consistent to their core values, offering a unique capability of connecting clients with quality equipment that provides sustainable technology investments for their companies. 

For more information, and to browse their inventory of new and used production equipment, visit http://bexelsales.com, or contact sales@bexel.com.

For equipment rentals and broadcast services, clients can continue to refer to http://bexel.com.

# # #

About Bexel Sales
Bexel Sales, a division of Bexel, supplies the production industry with new, b-stock, and used broadcast video and professional audio equipment at competitive prices. With an inventory that includes preferred reseller relationships with nearly 100 leading manufacturer product lines, and select stock on-hand for immediate delivery, our goal is to always make your buying experience an exceptional one. We offer Liquidation Services to assist broadcast studios and networks with auction coordination, equipment disposal, and sell-off needs, as well as consignment and broker options to help our clients maximize return on marketable equipment. Visit our showroom in Burbank, CA or shop online at http://bexelsales.com.

Susan Matis
NEP Group
4124231339
press@nepgroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
