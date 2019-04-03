Bexel Expands Broadcast Graphics Rental Fleet to include VizRT Viz Trio One Box, Ross Video Xpression, and ChyronHego Mosaic

Burbank, CA, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has announced their latest expansion into broadcast graphics rentals, with a current inventory that now includes VizRT Viz Trio One Box, Ross Video Xpression, and ChyronHego Mosaic. As an added benefit, Bexel custom engineered an all-new ruggedized case that is only 4RU and 20-inches deep to minimize space in OB mobile units and increase reliability in the field.



Bexel’s graphics rental fleet includes Ross Video Xpression, which runs on Xpression 8 software, and uses intelligent caching to provide instant access to content so there is no lag between keyboard entry and system operation. VizRT Viz Trio One Box is fully licensed for Viz Artist, Viz Engine, and Viz Trio software options, which works in conjunction with the very powerful real-time graphics engine, Viz Engine, to deliver the highest quality graphics for live televised events. ChyronHego Mosaic features Lyric Pro and Lyric X software options, which is engineered with high-performance features to provide ease of use under all conditions.



Current broadcast graphics technologies offer powerful visual storytelling, yet, can take up premium space on the racks. Unique to Bexel’s custom chassis design is a less intrusive ruggedized case that has been field-tested for durability. All the graphics platforms can be fully integrated in a mobile unit, offering a cost-effective solution to suit any configuration and application with flexibility and workflow efficiency.



“We are proud to be a key player in broadcast graphics rentals and offer this solution in an innovative case. The custom 4RU 20-inch chassis is the only solution of its kind that provides expanded graphics capabilities is a compact set-up,” stated Edd Bonner, Vice President, Engineering and Operations, Bexel. “Our clients can expect our engineered solution to seamlessly integrate with their existing graphics workflow.”



The development of the custom graphics chassis strengthens Bexel’s ability to continue to provide high-end, cost effective graphics solutions to clients in the sports, entertainment, eSports, and live event markets who are looking for a reliable solution for real-time 3D graphics, studio automation, sports analysis, and asset management tools.



# # #





About Bexel

For over 35 years, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has been a leading global provider of outsourced innovative broadcast solutions for producers of sports, entertainment, and live events. Our services include production equipment rentals and engineered solutions for 4K and specialty cameras and lenses, RF audio and intercom, production workflow, custom flypacks, frequency coordination, and fiber optic solutions. We pride ourselves on exhibiting operational excellence from concept to completion. From our custom shipping cases designed for each rental package to save our client valuable time and money, to our commitment to quality when designing, building and installing full-service broadcast infrastructures, Bexel’s reliability is unmatched for providing value-engineered solutions and services. Learn more at bexel.com.



About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents.



NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

