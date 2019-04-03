Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bexel Expands Broadcast Graphics Rental Fleet to include VizRT Viz Trio One Box, Ross Video Xpression, and ChyronHego Mosaic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Burbank, CA, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has announced their latest expansion into broadcast graphics rentals, with a current inventory that now includes VizRT Viz Trio One Box, Ross Video Xpression, and ChyronHego Mosaic. As an added benefit, Bexel custom engineered an all-new ruggedized case that is only 4RU and 20-inches deep to minimize space in OB mobile units and increase reliability in the field.

Bexel’s graphics rental fleet includes Ross Video Xpression, which runs on Xpression 8 software, and uses intelligent caching to provide instant access to content so there is no lag between keyboard entry and system operation. VizRT Viz Trio One Box is fully licensed for Viz Artist, Viz Engine, and Viz Trio software options, which works in conjunction with the very powerful real-time graphics engine, Viz Engine, to deliver the highest quality graphics for live televised events. ChyronHego Mosaic features Lyric Pro and Lyric X software options, which is engineered with high-performance features to provide ease of use under all conditions.

Current broadcast graphics technologies offer powerful visual storytelling, yet, can take up premium space on the racks. Unique to Bexel’s custom chassis design is a less intrusive ruggedized case that has been field-tested for durability. All the graphics platforms can be fully integrated in a mobile unit, offering a cost-effective solution to suit any configuration and application with flexibility and workflow efficiency.

“We are proud to be a key player in broadcast graphics rentals and offer this solution in an innovative case. The custom 4RU 20-inch chassis is the only solution of its kind that provides expanded graphics capabilities is a compact set-up,” stated Edd Bonner, Vice President, Engineering and Operations, Bexel. “Our clients can expect our engineered solution to seamlessly integrate with their existing graphics workflow.”

The development of the custom graphics chassis strengthens Bexel’s ability to continue to provide high-end, cost effective graphics solutions to clients in the sports, entertainment, eSports, and live event markets who are looking for a reliable solution for real-time 3D graphics, studio automation, sports analysis, and asset management tools.

# # #

0_medium_BexelNEPlogo.jpg


2_medium_Bexel-Graphics-Rental-Ross-ChyronHego-VizRT.png


4_medium_NEP-Logo-FC-BLACK-RGB.jpg


About Bexel
For over 35 years, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has been a leading global provider of outsourced innovative broadcast solutions for producers of sports, entertainment, and live events. Our services include production equipment rentals and engineered solutions for 4K and specialty cameras and lenses, RF audio and intercom, production workflow, custom flypacks, frequency coordination, and fiber optic solutions. We pride ourselves on exhibiting operational excellence from concept to completion. From our custom shipping cases designed for each rental package to save our client valuable time and money, to our commitment to quality when designing, building and installing full-service broadcast infrastructures, Bexel’s reliability is unmatched for providing value-engineered solutions and services. Learn more at bexel.com.

About NEP
For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

 

Attachments 

Susan Matis
NEP Group
+1 412 423-1339
smatis@nepgroup.com

Monique Rowland
Bexel
+1 818-565-4277
mrowland@bexel.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:48pDP WORLD : New DP World port circular claims Qatari cargoes no longer banned
AQ
05:48pJAYRIDE : Careem joins global on-demand transport aggregator Jayride
AQ
05:48pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat Digital partners with FEWA on hosted business messaging platform
AQ
05:48pEMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai's Empower achieves steady growth in 2018 with Net Profit exceeding Dh800mn
AQ
05:47pCHONGQING RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holder
PU
05:47pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Amazon Prime cargo plane chartered from Atlas Air crashes killing all on-board
AQ
05:47pNEXA RESOURCES : S.A. announces filing of 2018 form 20-F, Mining Report and Atacocha Technical Report
PU
05:46pProduction Ramp-up and Underground Exploration Drilling Campaign on Track
GL
05:46pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (FCHS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05:43pSTMP VNDA SYNH UMC : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software re-activated before Ethiopian crash - sources
5ACCIONA : ACCIONA : closes its first loan linked to sustainability goals, for 675 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About