Beyoncé And JAY-Z Through The BeyGOOD Initiative And The Shawn Carter Foundation Announce A New Scholarship Program To Award One Exceptional Senior High School Student, With Financial Needs, In US Markets On Their OTRII Tour

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter announce a new scholarship program that will award one exceptional senior high school student, with financial needs, 100K to put toward their enrollment in a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019. The award will serve as a dedicated university-based fund for each selected student throughout the duration of the student's enrollment.

This back to school season, students in OTRll Tour markets, who are preparing for college, will be chosen by Boys and Girls Club of America. Qualified students must demonstrate academic excellence and show financial needs that would make it hard for them to enter a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019.

The markets will include Atlanta, where the OTRll Tour plays at Mercedes Benz Stadium tonight and Sunday, August 26, Orlando, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara and Seattle.

The Carters have had a long history of helping students with The Shawn Carter Foundation spearheading college tours to HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and providing scholarships to college bound students nationwide

Beyoncé, through her BeyGOOD initiative, created the Formation Scholars Award, a merit program, in 2017 to help female students start or further their college education, and this year announced the Homecoming Scholars Award, a second merit program, opened to qualified students, regardless of gender, to enter or continue their studies at one of eight HBCUs.

The globally lauded and hugely successful OTRll Tour of iconic and historic stadiums started on June 6th in Cardiff, UK and will end on October 4th in Seattle, Washington.

About BeyGOOD

Founded in 2013 during the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, BeyGOOD is an extension of Beyoncé's charitable heart. Through impactful dynamic partnerships, BeyGOOD's mission is to set an example of giving back and paying it forward while empowering others to do the same with what they have in their own communities. BeyGOOD is built on the belief that we are all in this together and each and every one of us can make a difference by giving back.

About Shawn Carter Foundation

The Shawn Carter Foundation was founded as a public charity in 2003 by Gloria Carter and her son, Shawn "JAY Z" Carter, Since the Foundation's inception, over $4MM have supported initiatives to empower youth and communities in need through the Foundation's programs: Scholarship Fund, College Prep and Exposure, International Exposure, Professional Development, Scholar Support and Community & Goodwill Programs.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,300 Clubs serve nearly 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at Facebook and Twitter.

