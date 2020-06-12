Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Beyond Celiac Creates Summer Intern Council to Engage College Students in Mission for a Celiac Disease Cure

06/12/2020 | 11:52am EDT

Philadelphia, PA, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac, an entrepreneurial nonprofit working as a catalyst to cure celiac disease and support the celiac disease community, is seeking a group of paid interns for the summer to assist with market research and designing and implementing a national volunteer network. Working remotely and representing their region, members of this Summer Intern Council will work both independently and collaboratively on projects designed to drive the organization forward. 

“Many talented college students are ready to make a difference in the world this summer, and Beyond Celiac is looking forward to providing challenging, engaging work that has significant social impact,” says Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. “As a part of our new Summer Intern Council, these students will have the opportunity to build leadership, strategic planning and collaboration skills, as well as put their energy and intelligence to work championing an important cause.”

For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac.

Funded through the generosity of celiac disease community member Mary Bianco, the Summer Intern Council will play an important public relations role as well as provide the Beyond Celiac staff with a fresh perspective on the organization’s programs and services. “I am passionate about engaging and empowering the next generation of leaders and excited to expand my support for Beyond Celiac with this initiative,”  notes Mary. The members of this Council will have the opportunity to work on a variety of projects across specialty areas based on their unique strengths, interests and experience with celiac disease.

“By engaging others in their cities and regions about the work Beyond Celiac is doing, these interns will serve as advocates to help strengthen the resources we provide to the celiac disease community,” says Suzanne Allaire, Beyond Celiac Director of National Programs and Volunteer Engagement. “Their insights and perspectives have the potential to bring about real change, and we can’t wait to work with them on ideas that will identify new volunteers and regional champions in their area to help move our mission for a cure forward.”  

The paid internship takes place June 29-August 21 and is open to current undergraduate students with at least one year of coursework completed. For more information and to apply, visit beyondceliac.org/summer-intern-council. The application deadline is June 17. Personal or social experience with gluten-free living, celiac disease, or related conditions and/or research experience is helpful but not required.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer. 

Claire Baker
Beyond Celiac
267-419-2111
cbaker@beyondceliac.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
