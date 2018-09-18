Beyond Fifteen Communications Expands Team With New Hires; Promotes Manager From Within

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc. , a Southern California marketing communications agency that combines the dedicated service of a boutique firm with the reach and results of a large agency, today announced the addition of new talent to the growing marketing agency. The firm, just named one of the top 10 PR agencies by the Orange County Business Journal, proudly welcomes senior account executive, Taylor Byers, and junior account coordinator, Katherine Shepherd, to its ranks to help manage the firm’s growing book of business. The agency also recently promoted Marta Bistram to account group manager. Services provided by Beyond Fifteen include public relations, social media, influencer marketing, blogging, experiential marketing events and digital marketing.



"New hires and promotions position the agency to capitalize on new business and the growth of existing business,” said Beyond Fifteen Communications co-founder, Leslie Licano. “We’re continuing to focus on expansion as we look toward 2019 and beyond.”

Byers returns to Beyond Fifteen after previously serving the agency from 2015 to 2017, in an expanded account management role serving as a senior account executive on a number of the firm’s accounts. In addition to client services, Byers will oversee special projects and aid in new business development.

"We are excited to have Taylor return to the fold,” said Beyond Fifteen co-founder, Lauren Ellermeyer. “Her expertise makes her a valuable addition to our firm, allowing us to continue to elevate our clients’ communications programs.”

Shepherd, a former summer intern for the agency, joins as a junior account coordinator following the completion of coursework at Texas Christian University in strategic communications.

Additionally, Bistram was promoted to the newly created role of account group manager. She previously served as an account executive and expands her responsibilities to provide oversight on the agency’s day-to-day client management across technology, healthcare and consumer products industries.

“Our firm’s continued progression and ability to attract new talent is proof of our commitment to being a partner through all aspects of our clients’ businesses,” Ellermeyer added.

ABOUT BEYOND FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS: Beyond Fifteen Communications Inc., a Newport Beach, Calif-based firm launched in 2009, is a progressive, full-service public relations, digital marketing and social media agency dedicated to providing powerful, goal-driven communications solutions that exceed clients' expectations and deliver far more than 15 minutes of fame. Beyond Fifteen combines the talent, capability and reach of a big agency with the personal service and dedication of a boutique firm. By eliminating the bureaucracy and inefficiency associated with a mega-agency, Beyond Fifteen is able to remain laser-focused on achieving measurable results for its clients. Follow Beyond Fifteen on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . For more information, visit www.beyondfifteen.com .

