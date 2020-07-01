Log in
Beyond Meat Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since May 2, 2019 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

07/01/2020 | 12:44pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. continues its investigation of potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND).

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Beyond Meat breached their fiduciary duties by making and/or causing the Company to issue materially false and misleading statements regarding Beyond Meat’s business, operations, and compliance.

Investors of Beyond Meat who have held their stock shares continuously since May 2, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising. 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
