Beyond Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Fine Arts Skin & Laser Urges Sun Safety

06/10/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

DOVER, Ohio, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May is over—but even though Skin Cancer Awareness Month of 2019 has wrapped up, this doesn’t mean you should stop taking the time to give your skin the extra TLC it deserves. With the onset of summertime heat comes conditions that bring about sweat and premature wrinkling, as well as damaging sunburns, which may increase the risk of skin cancer. Akron, Ohio, area facial plastic surgeon Dr. David Hartman has a particular interest in not just the look, but the health of patients’ skin. He highlights the importance of being aware of the symptoms of skin cancer, which is typically readily detectable—and curable.

He’s not alone. Many doctors encourage monthly self check-ups, covering the full surface of the skin, including parts that are normally hidden from the sun. People who notice abnormalities during these self-checks are advised to bring them to the attention of a licensed practitioner. The ABCDE rule provides a simple way of recognizing the signs of cancerous growths:

Asymmetry: Irregularly shaped lesions that aren’t oval or round should be closely watched.

Border: A hazy, irregular outline is something to take note of. Common moles have a clear, precisely defined border.

Color: Unlike normal moles that have one solid, uniform color throughout (usually black, brown, or tan), malignant growths can come in unusual tones like purple, blue, and white and may be multicolored.

Diameter: Cancerous spots tend to be larger than the size of a pencil eraser.

Evolving: Common moles usually look the same as each other and retain the same appearance throughout adulthood. New or existing moles that are spreading or changing in size, shape, color, or texture can be a bad sign.

The key is to be vigilant and strive to obtain a healthy, but minimal amount of contact with the sun (experts recommend 10 to 30 minutes a day, several times a week), while applying a generous amount of broad-spectrum sunblock each day. Protective clothing, such as dark or vividly coloured, long-sleeved shirts and accessories like wide brimmed hats and UV-ray blocking sunglasses offer effective protection.

For further details on skin cancer and other skin health concerns, send Fine Arts Skin & Laser an online message or call 330.364.5656.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
