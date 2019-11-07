Log in
Beyond Spots & Dots : Earns City of Columbus WBE and Ohio DBE Business Certifications

11/07/2019 | 03:18pm EST

Woman-owned advertising agency continues to expand business footprint in Ohio

Beyond Spots & Dots recently became a City of Columbus Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) and an Ohio Unified Certification Program Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE). These certifications enable Beyond Spots & Dots to continue to successfully grow and expand in the thriving Ohio market and its local communities.

In order to be certified as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), businesses must be registered as a Minority Business in the City of Columbus, be at least 51% or more owned by one or more persons of female gender, managed and controlled by a minority or woman seeking certification and been in business in the Columbus metro area for at least six months. To receive certification through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, a firm must be an independent small business owned (51% minimum) and controlled by a socially and economically disadvantaged individual.

As a woman-owned business led by President and Founder Melanie Querry, Beyond Spots & Dots met the criteria for these certifications.

“As part of the Columbus Commitment, we’re incredibly proud to be a woman-owned business with incredibly talented, accomplished women making up more than half of our staff,” said Melanie Querry, President and Founder, Beyond Spots & Dots. “As a Columbus advertising agency, we want to continue our momentum in the Ohio market. These certifications help potential prospects identify us as advertising, marketing, PR and branding specialists with shared core values.”

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Beyond Spots & Dots, journalists and analysts may call 412.281.6215. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.


© Business Wire 2019
