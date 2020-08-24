BeyondEdge™ CEO, Amir Elbaz, Named to Building Cyber Security Board of Directors

Elbaz Chosen for Extensive Experience in Managing Technology Companies & Bringing Innovative Ideas & Market Driven Options to Public & Private Companies

BeyondEdge, Inc., a software-defined, edge compute company focused on advancing the transformation of building and campus-wide networks via open and modular software solutions, today announced its CEO has been named to the Board of Directors for Building Cyber Security (BCS), the leading non-profit organization focused on improving and advancing the physical information and operational technology (OT) systems security, safety, and privacy in both the public and private sector. BCS is a public/private partnership led by the some of the most accomplished DoD current and past leadership, industry automation champion organizations and key thought leaders in the cybersecurity space.

“Leading BeyondEdge for the past ten years, a company with a history of innovation and industry firsts, we selected Amir for his reputation in staying ahead of market needs by focusing on software and automation to deliver highly-available and secure access to technology solutions in the public and private sectors,” said Jason Lund, CEO of Building Cyber Security. “This quest closely aligns with the BCS mission to improve and advance the cyber physical security, safety and privacy in the public and private sectors working with practitioners and our member companies, who represent the operational technology ecosystem, to develop and deliver market driven options to companies and organizations.”

“Like BCS, we at BeyondEdge take a holistic approach in our technology solutions, delivering operational efficiencies, total automation, high-availability, and also protection from potential physical cyber vulnerabilities, which provides a greater tangible return on investment for our customers,” said Amir Elbaz, CEO of BeyondEdge. “We go beyond the traditional approach to network design, management and financial models, developing and delivering solutions that are not limited by vendor, product, or technology and include oversight and management of those systems, while ensuring whatever technology we deploy today is ready for changes that will come with future innovations and vulnerabilities.”

Before joining BeyondEdge, Amir led several high-tech companies, including MobileSmith, a healthcare innovator providing turnkey mobile solutions that improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction, and adherence for the new generation of digital health consumers. Prior to that he held several executive level positions with investment funds in the U.S. and Europe, focusing on high-tech investments.

“I am excited to partner with Building Cyber Security leadership to advance the security and resiliency of operational technologies for some of the largest companies and the US Government,” commented Elbaz. “Building Cyber Security is at the forefront of OT security standards development to ensure no threats or disruption to our daily life.”

About BeyondEdge™

BeyondEdge™ is a software-defined, edge compute company focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an open and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated networks for buildings and campus-wide environments. With its proven software technology, BeyondEdge solves the challenges that come with complex networks and proprietary hardware, providing the only 100% Software-Defined LAN for all services. This solution simplifies network architecture and management, and enables businesses to succeed faster, while delivering marked value, including decreased CAPEX and OPEX and support of current and future technologies. Through its blue-chip partners, established VARs, and MSPs, BeyondEdge solutions are deployed across many high-growth and high-value customer segments. BeyondEdge is headquartered in Richardson, TX. For more information on the company, please visit www.beyondedgenetworks.com.

About Building Cyber Security

Building Cyber Security (BCS) is a non-profit Cyber Physical organization whose mission is to improve and advance the physical security, safety, and privacy in public and private sectors via advocacy, education, certifications, and labeling authorization. While many standards and best practices are already in place for traditional operational technology, the increasing complexity of systems and rise of smart technologies present new vulnerabilities, requiring greater focus to enhance protection and boost preparedness through development of common, easy to understand standards and best practices. Working with practitioners and its member companies, who represent the operational technology ecosystem of both the public and private sector, BCS is dedicated to creating a simple and actionable framework with market driven options that enhance operational technology, availability, and security, while mitigating physical cybersecurity risks.

