BeyondTrust Recognized as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management Market

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and using BeyondTrust products.



As of March 19, 2019, BeyondTrust has an end-user review overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the Privileged Access Management market, with 86% of reviewers noting a “Willingness to Recommend,” based on 165 verified reviews.

ATLANTA, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced it has been named a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Privileged Access Management solutions. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is based on recognitions of vendors submitted by verified end-user professionals and considers both the number of customer reviews and the overall user ratings.

With an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, as of March 19, 2019, some of the 165 verified end users from the past year were from CTOs to Network Specialists and had the following to say:

“The vendor was always willing to help and partnered through the entire experience. They were attentive and warned of pitfalls to allow us to learn from their experience. The implementation was smooth with the hardest part being user acceptance and education.” Senior Manager, IT Security (Industry: Media)



(Industry: Media) “BeyondTrust saved our bacon when we migrated from a Windows XP where everyone had local admin privileges to a Windows 7 environment where everyone had regular user privileges. The integration with Active Directory group policy was simple, and the creation of rules of privilege elevation were easy to setup; and we had to setup a lot of rules. Anyone familiar with the administration of group policy in Windows should be able to implement this solution with minimal effort…Beyond our expectations.” Network Specialist (Industry: Energy and Utilities)



(Industry: Energy and Utilities) “Easy installation and seamless integration. Overall very satisfied with the product and its features. It performs as mentioned. The installation is easy and product is simple with very good documentation. It was a seamless integration with other products.” CTO (Industry: Services)

This news comes after publication of the December 2018 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management where BeyondTrust was named a Leader. The 2018 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management report is an evaluation by Gartner analysts based on a vendor’s completeness of vision and ability to execute in its given market.



“We’re honored to receive such strong feedback and validation from our end users in being named a Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice winner,” said Matt Dircks, CEO, BeyondTrust. “We are committed to fulfilling our promise to provide the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access.”

For more information on BeyondTrust’s ranking in the Gartner Peer Insights for Privileged Access Management, visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/privileged-access-management/vendor/BeyondTrust

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, offering the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access. Our extensible platform empowers organizations to easily scale privilege security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, cloud, DevOps, and network device environments. BeyondTrust unifies the industry’s broadest set of privileged access capabilities with centralized management, reporting, and analytics, enabling leaders to take decisive and informed actions to defeat attackers. Our holistic platform stands out for its flexible design that simplifies integrations, enhances user productivity, and maximizes IT and security investments. BeyondTrust gives organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance objectives, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

