BeyondTrust Remote Support 19.2 Simplifies Workflows and Enhances Security

Remote Support version 19.2 introduces new and enhanced capabilities to increase service desk productivity and lower security risk.



New design updates, optimized layouts, and more direct paths to commonly-used features significantly improve and speed user experience.

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced enhancements to its Remote Support solution in version 19.2. With market-leading features and enhanced capabilities to simplify workflows and improve security, BeyondTrust Remote Support 19.2 enables service desk teams to quickly and securely access and fix any remote device, running any platform, located anywhere in the world—all through one solution. With BeyondTrust, organizations of all sizes can consolidate and standardize help desk support, improving productivity and reducing security risks, while lowering costs.

Support and service desks face an increasingly complex support environment, requiring flexible remote support options that scale and adapt as their business needs continue to evolve. Many companies use a mixture of solutions, including free tools, that do not offer the scalability required by large organizations. In addition, while these tools often allow users to gain privileged access to remote systems, they fail to measure up to today’s security and compliance standards increasing the company’s attack surface and potential for data breaches. As such, organizations are seeking more comprehensive remote support solutions that enable IT Support teams to provide efficient support without sacrificing security.

With a refreshed administrative interface, BeyondTrust Remote Support 19.2 now offers users an enhanced user experience. With streamlined workflows, the user interface is lighter, faster and easier to use than ever before.

BeyondTrust Remote Support 19.2 includes the following enhancements:

New Public Portal Authentication: Using SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language), an open standard for exchanging authentication and authorization data between parties, technicians can gather validated user data before starting a session, enabling not only a better end-user experience but also the satisfaction of internal and external compliance requirements.

macOS Catalina and iOS 13 Support: The macOS Remote Support Representative Console and Endpoint Client fully support new security requirements of Catalina as well as the new iPhone 11/11 Pro and iPad models.

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Support for iOS Representative Console: The iOS Representative Console has been improved for deployment through Mobile Device Management solutions, such as Microsoft Intune.

Local User Account Rotation: The Remote Support Vault now includes automatic credential rotation, mitigating the potential for password re-use threats related to stolen credentials, while eliminating the need for admins to manually enter passwords.

Added “Jump Group” Details to Reports: BeyondTrust Jump Technology enables privileged users to connect to an unattended remote system to start a session—without end-user assistance, and new Jump Groups provide the flexibility admins and Support Team leaders need to gather data for internal and external compliance requirements.

In addition, BeyondTrust created a new set of APIs that enable Remote Support admins to automate and orchestrate administrative tasks within /login and the Representative Console, as well as programmatically create, list, update, and delete certain configuration items in Remote Support. Remote Support admins can use the API to create local user accounts or delete Jump Clients that have been offline for a specified number of days using the API.

“Whether you’re a support center, Managed Service Provider (MSP), or part of a larger organization’s technical support team, choosing the right remote support software is pivotal to the productivity and security of your service desk,” said Tal Guest, Director of Product Management at BeyondTrust. “Remote Support continues to lead the market for secure remote access and provides absolute visibility and control over internal and external remote access, secure connectivity to managed assets, and a complete, unimpeachable audit trail for compliance.”

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, offering the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access. Our extensible platform empowers organizations to easily scale privilege security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, cloud, DevOps, and network device environments. BeyondTrust unifies the industry’s broadest set of privileged access capabilities with centralized management, reporting, and analytics, enabling leaders to take decisive and informed actions to defeat attackers. Our holistic platform stands out for its flexible design that simplifies integrations, enhances user productivity, and maximizes IT and security investments. BeyondTrust gives organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance objectives, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

