Bezeq Israel Telecommunication : Immediate Report – BCOM update regarding Searchlight transaction

Immediate Report

Update regarding Searchlight transaction

Tel Aviv, Israel - November 3, 2019 - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp., Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), provides an update today that further to the immediate reports of the Company dated May 2, 2019, May 14, 2019, May 20, 2019, June 12, 2019, June 23, 2019, June 24, 2019, July 29, 2019, August 8, 2019, August 18, 2019, October 6, 2019 and October 22, 2019 regarding notifications from B Communications Ltd. ("BCOM"), the Company's controlling shareholder, a supplementary immediate report is hereby provided that on November 1, 2019 the Company received an update from BCOM regarding the Searchlight transaction which is attached to this report.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd.