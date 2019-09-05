Log in
Bhang Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 12

09/05/2019

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQX: BHNGF) a global cannabis house of brands with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of products, today announced that Tom Stein, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 12th  at 3:30pm EST.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: Thursday, September 12th
TIME: 3:30 PM EST
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0912CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted global cannabis house of brands with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others. Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bhang-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-on-september-12-300912235.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
