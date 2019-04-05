Bhutan Power : Presentation of Liquid Gas Petroleum (LPG)

The Security Fire and Safety Bureau (SFSB), BPC made a presentation on Liquid Gas Petroleum (LPG) to the employees based at the Head Office and the residents of BPC colony.

The program was initiated to emphasize on the importance of understanding the LPG properties, the characteristic aspects of the LPG container/cylinder, practicalities of handling the cylinders, hazards and the safety elements, etc.

A practical demonstration on putting off LPG Gas and best practice in LPG cylinder management was presented.

Similar demonstration was also conducted for colony residents at Begana by the team.

