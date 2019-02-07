BiPro :® named Official Protein Sponsor of USA Bobsled & Skeleton Team (USABS)

APPLETON, Wisc., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BiPro®, the all-natural, 100% made in the USA protein company, officially announced its partnership with USA Bobsled & Skeleton (USABS) as their official protein supplier. BiPro supplies the USABS with protein powder and protein water in a variety of flavors and functionalities; including the newly released BiPro ELITE™ and BiPro Protein Water™ which was recently named World's Best Functional Beverage by FoodBev Media.

The BiPro protein lines are lactose-free and hormone (rBST) free with naturally sourced sweeteners and flavors. BiPro ELITE™ contains the three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), with optimal leucine content for muscle building and recovery. The BiPro ELITE™ is designed to deliver completely pure, and easy-to-digest protein.

Of BiPro ELITE Megan Chacosky, MS, RD, CSSD and USOC Contract Performance Chef and Sports Dietitian, stated, "High-performing athletes need high-quality protein sources to build and maintain muscle after extra hours of training and competition. That's why it's an easy choice sending BiPro ELITE protein packets with USA Bobsled & Skeleton for muscle recovery on the road - it's a NSF for Sport Certified®, naturally flavored & sweetened, versatile whey protein that can travel the world just as well as these athletes and keep Team USA ready to race."

"We choose partners that are a good fit for our team, and BiPro was a natural choice in the protein category," said USABS Marketing and Communications Director Amanda Bird. "Muscle recovery is essential for our athletes, who are competing weekly during the season and need a reliable source of whey protein to keep them at the top of their game. BiPro was the answer."

USABS athletes also have an opportunity to participate in BiPro's Ambassador program, and BiPro products will be available at USABS team events. On being creative with protein intake, Chakosky added, "As a performance chef and dietitian, I'm always looking for ways to help athletes enjoy fueling for sport. Creating recipes with BiPro whey protein products makes it easy to ensure the meals and snacks I offer USA Bobsled & Skeleton are not only delicious but are also helping athletes stay well fueled and recovered."

"We're proud to stand by and support the growth, performance and recovery, of the elite athletes that represent the USABS! Agropur inc. is a world leader in whey protein and whey protein fractions, BiPro® is one way we are able to deliver these proteins straight into the hands of USABS athletes and consumers worldwide," Corrie Drellack, Director of Marketing & Communications, Agropur inc., elaborated on the relationship.

This is the first official sponsorship of a national team for the BiPro Protein line.

About USA Bobsled & Skeleton

USA Bobsled & Skeleton (USABS), based in Lake Placid, N.Y., is the national governing body for the sports of bobsled and skeleton in the United States. USABS would like to thank its sponsors, suppliers and contributors for their support: BMW of North America, Under Armour, Kampgrounds of America, BiPro, Boomerang Carnets, Hudl, Tesa Tape, PVS International, Ferris Mfg. Corp, Machintek, deBotech and Carpenter. For more information, please visit the USABS website at www.usabs.com.

About BiPro®

The goal at BiPro® is to offer clean, healthy fuel for high-performing bodies and active, busy lives. Our customers and ambassadors range from professional athletes and health enthusiasts to weekend warriors and busy families on the go; including our own employees and their families. We invest in our local farmers, facilities, and operations so we can offer our customers unmatched transparency, quality, and consistency. BiPro's clean label means zero grams of sugar, no fillers, and only natural flavors and sweeteners. BiPro ELITE™ protein powder is a 100% whey protein isolate made through a gentle ion exchange process, taking great care to remove impurities without denaturing the protein. BiPro ELITE has no fillers, is rBST free, offers a clean label, and is NSF Certified for Sport® making it the choice of world-class athletes around the globe.

