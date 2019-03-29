Bicycle Therapeutics : to Present Preclinical Data on EphA2 and Nectin-4 Bicycle Toxin Conjugate Programs, as well as a CD137 Immune Oncology Program, at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Bicycle
Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of
therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform, announced today that Bicycle scientists have been
selected to present two oral presentations at the American Association
for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Atlanta. These presentations will
focus on preclinical programs that have shown target-dependent
anti-tumor activity across a range of patient-derived Nectin-4 and EphA2
expressing cancer models.
“Because of their small size and profound efficacy, Bicycle’s toxin
conjugates are able to do what many previous antibody drug conjugate
approaches could not,” said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific
Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “Preclinical data from both our BT5528
and BT8009 programs show target-dependent anti-tumor activity across a
range of EphA2-expressing and Nectin-4-expressing cancer models,
respectively, and we’re proud that AACR has chosen to highlight our
work.”
In addition, Bicycle has also been selected to present a poster on its
CD137 program, intended to activate cytotoxic T-cells, a type of cell
used in the body’s immune response.
Added Keen: “We believe Bicycle’s work on CD137 has produced the first
fully-synthetic immune oncology modulators, which may confer several
advantages over existing modalities because of the multivalency and
pharmacokinetic characteristics of Bicycles.”
Details on Bicycle’s presentations at the 2019 AACR Annual Meeting are
as follows:
Oral Presentation Title: BT8009:
A bicyclic peptide toxin conjugate targeting Nectin-4 (PVRL4) displays
efficacy in preclinical tumor models
Presenter:
Michael Rigby, Ph.D., project leader for BT8009, a Nectin-4 targeted Bicycle
Toxin Conjugate
Session Title: Novel
Therapeutics
Abstract: #4479
Date
and Time: April 2, 2019, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT
Oral Presentation Title: BT5528,
an EphA2-targeting Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC): Profound efficacy
without bleeding and coagulation abnormalities in animal models
Presenter:
Gavin Bennett, Ph.D., Director of Preclinical Development and project
leader for BT5528, an EphA2 targeted Bicycle Toxin Conjugate
Session
Title: Novel Therapeutics
Abstract:
#4481
Date and Time: April 2, 2019,
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT
Poster Presentation Title: Activation
of CD137 using multivalent and tumor-targeted Bicyclic peptides
Presenter:
Johanna Lahdenranta, Ph.D., Director of In Vivo Pharmacology
Session
Title: Novel Immunomodulatory Agents 1
Abstract:
#3257
Date and Time: April 2, 2019,
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically
synthesised medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing
treatment modalities. Bicycle’s internal focus is in oncology, where the
company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates®),
targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of
high unmet medical need. Bicycles’ small size and
highly selective targeting deliver rapid tumour penetration and
retention while clearance rates and routes of elimination can be tuned
to minimise exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The
company’s lead program, BT1718, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa
trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The company’s unique
intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC
Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific
founders of the company, Sir Greg Winter, a winner of the Nobel Prize in
Chemistry for his pioneering work in phage display of
peptides and antibodies, and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its
headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of
its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more
information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or
follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005022/en/