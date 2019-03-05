Bicycle Therapeutics : to Present on BT5528, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate Targeting EphA2 for the Treatment of Solid Tumours, at World ADC 2019

Bicycle
Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of
therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform, announced today that Gavin Bennett, Ph.D., Bicycle’s
Director of Preclinical Development and Project leader for BT5528, will
present at the 9th Annual World ADC Conference in London. The
presentation, focused on Bicycle’s pre-clinical BT5528 program for the
treatment of solid tumours, will take place at 11:30 a.m. GMT on
Wednesday, March 6.
“We expect BT5528 to be Bicycle’s second clinical oncology product
candidate and will build on the ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical study with
BT1718. We are very excited about its potential to treat solid tumours,”
said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle
Therapeutics. “Preclinical data from our BT5528 program shows
target-dependent anti-tumour activity across a range of EphA2-expressing
tumour models without evidence of the profound toxicity seen with
previous clinical-stage antibody drug conjugates targeting EphA2.”
Dr. Bennett has also been invited to chair the “Discovery” track
sessions at the conference.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically
synthesised medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing
treatment modalities. Bicycle’s internal focus is in oncology, where the
company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates®),
targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of
high unmet medical need. Bicycles’ small size and
highly selective targeting deliver rapid tumour penetration and
retention while clearance rates and routes of elimination can be tuned
to minimise exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The
company’s lead program, BT1718, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa
trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The company’s unique
intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC
Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific
founders of the company, Sir Greg Winter, a winner of the Nobel Prize in
Chemistry for his pioneering work in phage display of
peptides and antibodies, and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its
headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of
its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more
information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or
follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.
