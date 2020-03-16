Biden Plans Show How Party's Center Has Shifted Left

By Jacob M. Schlesinger

WASHINGTON -- Joe Biden's emergence as the 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner is widely cast as a victory for moderates over progressives. But the former vice president's platform also shows how far left the party's center on economic policy has moved in recent years.

On taxes, health care, climate change and labor rights, Mr. Biden proposes a significantly bigger government role than Hillary Clinton did during her 2016 presidential bid and what the Obama-Biden ticket advocated during their two White House campaigns.

Ideological gaps still divide Democrats, as highlighted by the lingering primary contest between Mr. Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, his chief remaining rival. Mr. Sanders's sweeping plans carry a total 10-year price-tag of about $50 trillion -- more than eight times Mr. Biden's agenda.

Still, Mr. Biden proposes tax and spending increases equivalent to 1.5% of U.S. gross domestic product, more than double the level Mrs. Clinton advocated four years ago, and higher than the budget blueprints from the end of President Obama's term, according to a recent study by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

"What's being called moderate now would have been the far left eight years ago," says Matthew Chingos, an education expert at the Urban Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

Mr. Biden's proposals fall well short of the debt cancellation and four-year tuition-free college plans of Mr. Sanders and former candidate Elizabeth Warren. But "the levels of new federal spending for education proposed by the Biden campaign are well above what Democratic candidates proposed four, eight, or 12 years ago," Mr. Chingos adds, citing Mr. Biden's plans to double college Pell grants for low-income students and triple funding for low-income public schools.

On Sunday, in a bid to win over voters favoring Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren, the Biden campaign said he was endorsing two policies similar to ones those candidates have advocated. He sweetened his higher education plan to make four-year public colleges tuition free for some families -- albeit only those making less than $125,000 a year, not everyone. And Mr. Biden vowed to make it easier for Americans to file for bankruptcy protection from creditors, softening a position he had taken as a senator to toughen the process. Bankruptcy law has been the subject of a long-running argument between Mr. Biden and Ms. Warren.

"Sen. Sanders and I both agree...health care should be a right, not a privilege," Mr. Biden said in the Sunday night debate between the two men, asserting that their similarities outweighed their differences. "We disagree on the detail of how we do it, but we don't disagree on the principle."

President Trump is making the Democrats' leftward shift a theme of his re-election effort. "There will be no 'moderate' Democrat on the ballot in 2020," his campaign said in a statement issued after Mr. Biden's early March resurgence. "Bernie Sanders is the intellectual thought leader of the Democrat Party, and...every Democrat followed his lead, including Joe Biden."

Rather than denying the charge of liberalism, some Biden aides embrace it. "The vice president is proposing the most progressive agenda since the Great Society," says Stef Feldman, the campaign policy director, asserting that many of his proposals "are dramatically to the left of traditional Democratic policy platforms."

It is a bet that voters have grown more accepting of an activist government, as polls show heightened financial anxiety for many Americans on issues such as health care, housing and child care even amid a record-long economic boom.

Health care illustrates the party's shift. Mr. Biden's plan, to make Medicare available to any American who wants it, costs a fraction of Mr. Sanders's "Medicare for All" program replacing all private insurance.

But the Biden proposal is more ambitious than Mrs. Clinton's 2016 health plan. His would cost the government as much as $1.3 trillion, net, over 10 years, compared with $250 billion for hers, according to analyses by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

And the Biden plan goes beyond what Barack Obama envisioned in what ultimately became the Affordable Care Act. Among other differences, Mr. Biden would allow workers with employer coverage to buy into a government health-care plan -- a concept neither Mr. Obama nor Mrs. Clinton raised.

"That's a huge deal," said Larry Levitt, executive vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. He estimated that would mean millions more "low-and-modest-income workers could get substantial health-care cost relief."

On climate change, Mr. Biden, along with most of the two dozen Democrats who ran for president this cycle, has called for eliminating carbon emissions by 2050, compared with the 80% reduction that was the party consensus four years ago.

Neither Mr. Biden nor Mr. Sanders has emphasized a carbon tax, a once-popular idea among Democrats, and one that still draws support from economists in both parties. "The left has moved against a carbon price pretty intensely," now preferring "industrial policy over market-based approaches," said Leah Stokes, a political scientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who studies environmental politics.

Low-income housing advocates lavish praise on Mr. Biden's platform, starting with his declaration that "housing should be a right, not a privilege" -- a striking position that, they say, no Democratic presidential nominee has taken in recent memory. To support that goal, the candidate would make Section 8 vouchers for low-income renters an entitlement, a contrast with the current system, which limits availability based on funding, creating yearslong waiting lists.

The Biden plan "is a sea change from what we've seen from past presidential candidates," said Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. "To the extent that housing was even talked about, it was almost always related to middle-class homeownership."

In one of their biggest fights, Mr. Sanders regularly invokes Mr. Biden's flirtation earlier in his political career with cutting Social Security benefits to preserve the program's long-term solvency. In his current campaign, Mr. Biden has gone in the opposite direction. He proposes tax increases to shore up existing benefits, and would expand payments for certain recipients.

For the past two decades, Democrats either avoided talking about Social Security, or gingerly suggested ways to keep it from going bust. "The idea of increasing benefits is new in presidential politics," said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Mr. Biden's open touting of tax increases is also "a reflection of changing times," said Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center. "The last candidate to really do this was Walter Mondale," he said, referring to the 1984 Democratic nominee who lost to Ronald Reagan in a landslide. "Given what happened to him, it is no surprise that Democrats have been reluctant to do so ever since."

In part, Mr. Biden and other Democrats see raising taxes now as mainly undoing Mr. Trump's 2017 tax cuts, meaning levels would largely go back to the Obama years, not higher.

But Mr. Biden is also venturing beyond recent Democratic tax plans, calculating that voter concern with inequality makes taxing the rich more politically palatable. While he has eschewed the wealth-tax proposals from Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren, the former vice president has floated new ways to extract more from the wealthiest households, by changing how capital gains are taxed.

There are pillars of the progressive agenda Mr. Biden hasn't yet fully adopted. A theme of Ms. Warren's campaign was an attack on corporate power, including plans to break up big tech and big banks and toughen Wall Street regulation. Mr. Biden has so far touched only vaguely on those issues, if at all.

Many liberal activists say they are still disappointed with the prospect of a Biden nomination. "It would very much be a setback," says Sabeel Rahman, president of Demos, a liberal think tank and advocacy group that has worked with the Sanders and Warren campaigns.

But Mr. Rahman does see the Biden platform as progress for his own agenda, adding: "Biden may not be a liberal champion of these ideas, but he's having to adopt them in order to be credible with the new center of gravity in the economic policy world."

