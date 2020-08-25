Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Biden says supports ethanol, hits Trump on handling of U.S. biofuel laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The fuel nozzle from a flex fuel pump is shown in this illustration photograph at a filling station in San Diego, California

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday threw his support behind U.S. laws that require oil refiners to blend biofuels into the nation's fuel pool and criticized the Trump administration for its handling of the mandates.

"A Biden-Harris Administration will promote and advance renewable energy, ethanol, and other biofuels to help rural America and our nation's farmers, and will honor the critical role the renewable fuel industry plays in supporting the rural economy and the leadership role American agriculture will play in our fight against climate change," Biden said in a statement.

The statement on Tuesday was the strongest commitment the Biden campaign has made to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) yet. The regulation requires refiners to blend billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel or buy credits from those that do.

Small refiners that prove the rules would financially harm them can apply for exemptions. Those waivers have been a touchstone of controversy the last few years as the Trump administration has more than quadrupled the number of exemptions issued.

Biofuel advocates say the waivers hurt demand for corn-based ethanol, but the oil industry argues against that claim.

The debate gained steam this year after a Denver-based appeals court ruled that waivers granted to small refineries after 2010 had to take the form of an "extension." Most recipients of waivers in recent years have not continuously received them, casting doubt on the whole program.

The administration has not yet announced how it will handle the decision. In the meantime, refiners are requesting retroactive waivers from the administration in hopes of coming into compliance with the court ruling.

The Trump administration has also not yet announced proposed blending obligations for 2021. Biden on Tuesday criticized that delay.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Stephanie Kelly

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.71% 340.75 End-of-day quote.-14.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.00% 46.01 Delayed Quote.-32.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pBiden says supports ethanol, hits Trump on handling of U.S. biofuel laws
RE
05:44pU.S. Government-Bond Yields Rise After Trade Progress -- Update
DJ
05:40pPalantir Technologies Says Revenue For Year Ended 2019 Was $742.6 Mln
RE
05:32pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for California Wildfire Victims
PU
05:30pUtilities Shares Fall as Storms, Wildfires Ravage States -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Lead Market Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pTechnology Shares Continue to Gain -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pGM, Ford coronavirus U.S. ventilator projects close in on their finish lines
RE
05:21pShares of Banks and Lenders Edge Higher on Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pConsumer Shares Flat as Consumer Confidence Disappoints -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group