Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bidgely : Gas and Dual Fuel Utility Customers Achieve Greater Savings and Resilience With Artificial Intelligence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:06am EDT

Digital-centric programs and appliance-level insights fast-track energy savings and boost customer satisfaction

Bidgely today announced successful deployments of its UtilityAI™ Platform solution for gas and dual fuel utilities, delivering results that exceeded energy savings goals and increased digital resilience for multiple utilities. In a program to evaluate savings for medium-consumption customers, Bidgely partnered with one of the nation’s largest natural gas distribution utilities to run a digital-only home energy reports (HERs) program for more than 400,000 customers. More than 285,000 therms savings were realized in three-and-a-half months after launch - translating to a 0.5 percent savings rate for medium-consumption customers - and digital customer engagement resulted in a 50 percent email open rate and 81 percent “Like” rating from customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005370/en/

In partnership with another leading gas utility in the northeast, Bidgely has implemented an ongoing HERs program where coverage expanded to 700,000 customers, of which 35 percent are now receiving digital-only reports. The program has achieved nearly 398,000 MCF (4.1 MM therms) energy savings nine months into the program, which has already exceeded their annual savings goal.

“Gas and dual fuel utilities are achieving impressive, cost effective and measurable savings through AI and digital-first programs while also facilitating more inclusive and intelligent services for broader segments of diverse customers,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Our focus on deriving value from utility customer data through our AI-powered solutions, and through our partnerships with leading smart meter providers like Itron, is helping utilities fast-track digital and virtual initiatives. It is now more important than ever to build this kind of resilience into utility systems, which allows them to pivot more effectively in times of uncertainty.”

A new patent grant recently awarded to Bidgely, Low Frequency Energy Disaggregation Techniques, reinforces the accuracy of disaggregation for gas appliances like water heating and adds to the broad portfolio of patents Bidgely holds for disaggregation technology. Layering on applied AI, gas and dual fuel utilities with greater visibility into appliance-level usage experience improvements in value-driven uses cases, including:

  • Digital Customer Experience - digital alerts, virtual audits and personalized web dashboards improve customer satisfaction, audit competitions and self-service outcomes.
  • Energy Efficiency - HERs and tailored messaging empower customers to take energy savings actions, helping gas utilities to reduce operational costs.
  • Rebates and Expansion - ensures education and understanding of efficient gas appliance options, increasing cost effectiveness and share of market.
  • Enhanced Targeting - appliance-level insights enhance alignment of grid management objectives and improve efficiency of program/product targeting.
  • New Revenues and Recruitment - drives non-energy revenue through a vertically integrated products and services model or improves program recruitment and enrollment.

To learn more about driving energy savings and efficiency through AI-powered solutions at gas and dual fuel utilities, access the webinar, “Unlocking Value for Gas and Dual Fuel Utilities,” by visiting: go.bidgely.com/Webinar-Unlocking-Value-for-Gas-and-Dual-Fuel-Utilities-On-Demand-Webinar

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:27aTHOMSON REUTERS : Expects Lower 2Q Sales, 2020 Sales Growth
DJ
07:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Thomson Reuters cuts sales outlook as narrowly misses earnings
RE
07:26aPORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aAMC NETWORKS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aNEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : publishes outcome in rights issue
AQ
07:26aTOTAL SA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:25aU.S. CONCRETE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:24aECA MEDIA INVITATION : A global debate on Africa's COVID-19 lockdown exit strategies
PU
07:24aANTARES PHARMA : Reports Frist Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results
PU
07:24aSIXT-VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
4Prospect of rebound in orders lifts Siemens Healthineers shares
5BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group