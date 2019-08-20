Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bidgely : Utility Artificial Intelligence Leadership Recognized by Navigant Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 07:02am EDT

AI-driven annual energy analytics revenue expected to exceed $18 Billion in 2028

The comprehensive Bidgely UtilityAI™ platform for global utilities was recently recognized for its innovation in the Home Energy Management (HEM) market by Navigant Research’s Home Energy Management Overview Q3 2019 report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the HEM market, its key players, important technology trends and outlines key HEM market drivers. The shift of artificial intelligence (AI) becoming mainstream was also cited in the report, covering how the HEM market will increasingly be driven by data analytics and the emerging disciplines of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005244/en/

The comprehensive Bidgely UtilityAI™ platform for global utilities was recently recognized for its innovation in the Home Energy Management (HEM) market by Navigant Research’s Home Energy Management Overview Q3 2019 report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The comprehensive Bidgely UtilityAI™ platform for global utilities was recently recognized for its innovation in the Home Energy Management (HEM) market by Navigant Research’s Home Energy Management Overview Q3 2019 report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Global utilities acknowledge that AI is the future of business, and our patented AI-powered platform provides the robust portfolio of built-in solutions to achieve today’s personalization, digitalization and monetization goals while also building foundations for the future,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “We are proud to be recognized for our AI innovations built on zero sensors and actual customer data - whether they have a smart meter or not - and our momentum with customers throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.”

Navigant Research estimates energy analytics revenue is expected to grow from $5.98 billion in 2019 to $18.1 billion in 2028, citing that artificial intelligence—along with advancements in computer processing, cloud and edge computing—can help enterprises address common energy industry issues. However, AI stands out as the one technology that turns data into business value and can address pressure to improve profits through cost-cutting, increased competition and new business model creation.

For the past eight years Bidgely has been operationalizing AI solutions for utilities, amassing deep learning about global consumer and appliance behavior into the UtilityAI platform. In addition to omnichannel customer engagement (email, SMS, mobile, web, paper, voice), the company’s broad platform encompasses utility call center and business intelligence solutions to optimize experience with personalized data and actionable insights; maximize revenue with new offers and tailored services; and enhance grid edge visibility. Additionally, a recent partnership with EnergyHub entered Bidgely into the smart home controls market.

To receive a copy of the Navigant Home Energy Management Overview Q3 2019, visit: http://go.bidgely.com/navigant-ai-hem

About Bidgely

As the industry's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform provider, Bidgely UtilityAI™ SaaS solutions enables utilities to personalize, streamline and monetize their customer journey. Our AI-powered disaggregation platform continuously engages world-leading electric and gas utilities and their customers to optimize experiences with personalized data and actionable insights; maximize revenue with new offers and tailored services; and enhance grid edge visibility with business intelligence for targeted use cases. With roots in Silicon Valley, the company has raised over $50M in funding, retains 30+ data scientists and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aResearchers to Present New Data on Appili Therapeutics Infectious Disease Programs at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium
BU
07:17aSENETAS : Germany bans Microsoft products in schools
PU
07:17aAGORA S A : Yieldbird appoints Robert Larsson as Chief Revenue Officer
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions sale of paper cigarette packages and provision of paper cigarette packages processing services
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the results for the three and six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - share purchase pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent of hang seng composite index series
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Results of court hearing for sanctioning the scheme
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual results announcement and the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of director and appointment of director
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
3MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: Strong revenue growth of 43.3% with EBITDA of..
5BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost second quarter core profit drops 17%, but beats forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group