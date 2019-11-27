Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bids for mothballed Quebec lithium plant due by January, trustee says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 06:37pm EST

Bids to acquire Chinese battery firm CATL's mothballed lithium plant in the Canadian province of Quebec are due by January next year, a representative with the court-appointed monitor overseeing the auction said on Wednesday.

Lithium is expected to be in hot demand in the early years of the next decade, but oversupply of the battery metal this year has pummeled the industry, causing major producers to cut back and forcing some smaller miners out of the business.

North American Lithium (NAL), backed by top battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology, halted operations last year at its Quebec mine and obtained creditor protection in May.

Bids to purchase the mine and related plant are due by Jan. 21, trustee Benoit Fontaine said in a phone interview.

Australia's Sayona Mining Ltd has said it will bid on the operation, but Fontaine declined to name other potential suitors. Sayona was not immediately available for comment.

Mineral-rich Quebec has backed upstart miners in hopes of tapping into demand from the electric vehicle boom and ranks as NAL's largest secured creditor. A government spokesman declined comment on the auction.

In 2018, NAL produced around 114,000 tonnes of spodumene against its nameplate capacity of 180,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis in Toronto and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; editing by Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEWIS GROUP LIMITED -0.78% 31.7 End-of-day quote.-8.12%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.00% 0.01 End-of-day quote.-50.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:43pAMBERTECH : Chairman's Address to the AGM
PU
07:43pTECH DATA : Enters into an Amendment to its Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management at an Increased Consideration Amount of $145 Per Share in Cash
BU
07:41pTHE LATEST BLACK FRIDAY CELL PHONE DEALS (2019) : Top iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, OnePlus & Android Smartphone Sales Researched by Consumer Articles
BU
07:38pWESTPAC BANKING : 28/11/2019 Westpac Share Purchase Plan withdrawal option
PU
07:31pBAXTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baxter International Inc. - BAX
BU
07:31pCLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Completes $43 Million Series B Financing
BU
07:28pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update Announcement - Proposed Adjournment of EGM
PU
07:23pBANK OF JAPAN : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (Oct.) 
PU
07:23pALUMINIUM PROCESSING : the benefits of col...
PU
07:21pREGULUS RESOURCES : Announces Re-Filing of Interim Financials at June 30, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. : PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Form6-K
4AZBIL CORPORATION : AZBIL : to Speak on Smart Energy and Sponsor Forum Focused on the Promotion of Smart Citie..
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : URGENT: Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group