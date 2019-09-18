Biedermann Motech : to Introduce MOSS VRS® - The Next Generation Pedicle Screw Technology™ to the US Market

Biedermann Motech, the company that developed the world’s first polyaxial pedicle screw (MOSS® System) and pioneer in the spinal market for more than 30 years, today announced the further expansion of its product portfolio of advanced solutions for spinal surgery with the introduction of the MOSS VRS® Pedicle Screw System at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, September 25-27, 2019.

The MOSS VRS System features Next Generation Pedicle Screw Technology™, which allows the surgeon to lock the polyaxial angle of the pedicle screw at any angle, at any time during surgery. This provides surgeons unmatched intraoperative options using a single, highly functional implant.

In contrast to traditional pedicle screw systems, which include a wide range of different screw types, the MOSS VRS Pedicle Screw can be locked and unlocked as and when required by the surgeon during complex correction and reconstruction maneuvers.

“Over 30 years after the introduction of the MOSS System, the world’s first polyaxial pedicle screw, we are excited to lead the advancement of posterior screw systems again with the launch of MOSS VRS,” said Markku Biedermann, Chairman of Biedermann Motech, Inc.

The unique and proprietary technologies of the MOSS VRS System are licensed from Biedermann Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, a company which holds a broad and extensive patent and technology portfolio, and are exclusively available through Biedermann Motech.

Biedermann Motech will showcase the MOSS VRS System at the upcoming North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, September 25-27, 2019 at booth # 2230.

About Biedermann Motech

Biedermann Motech is a mid-sized, family owned group of companies with headquarters in Germany (Villingen-Schwenningen) and the USA (Miami) whose roots go back to 1916. Since then, the focus has been on working in synergy with world-class surgeons to solve significant clinical challenges through the development of next generation technology. The core competency is the development, production, and distribution of innovative implants and instruments for spinal and extremity surgery. Biedermann Motech researches, develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality implant systems in collaboration with healthcare professionals, technology partners, scientific institutions and specialized companies with the goal of achieving improved clinical outcomes. For more information about Biedermann Motech please visit: www.biedermann.com

About Biedermann Technologies

Biedermann Technologies GmbH & Co. KG is a privately held company based in Germany (Donaueschingen) and is the owner and guardian of a substantial patent and technology portfolio for specialized orthopedic markets. For the last 25 years, Biedermann Technologies has successfully licensed numerous patents and related technologies to several key players in the orthopedic and neurosurgical field.

