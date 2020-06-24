Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bien-Etre Labs, From Its Global Headquarters in High Point, North Carolina, Announces Appointment of New Company President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Bien-Etre Labs, LLC, a nutraceutical development company designing pre- and probiotic supplements to regulate the human biome, as well as researching novel approaches to healthy ageing and longevity, announces the appointment of Mr. Steve P. Prescott to the position of President of the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005850/en/

Mr. Steve P. Prescott, Newly Appointment Company President of Bien-Etre Labs (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Steve P. Prescott, Newly Appointment Company President of Bien-Etre Labs (Photo: Business Wire)

Steve’s impeccable stewardship assisted DuPont through the successful launch of over 100 new products between 2013 and 2017, and since May of 2017, he has demonstrated strong leadership in both mature and spin off start-up companies in the probiotic field. “Steve brings over 20 years of executive level business experience to drive product line strategies, while his background in bio-chemistry and natural product synthesis, will springboard the company’s business plan to bring best-in-class products to the world stage,” says company Founder and PhD., Adnan M. Mjalli.

Dr. Mjalli has patented hundreds of pharmaceuticals and formulations beneficial to the human condition. A focus of the Bien-Etre Labs product line is to promote healthy ageing and longevity by introducing 100% natural, proprietary products to repair imbalances in the human biome, where Mjalli believes, through his 30 years of research and drug development, “lies one of the most important opportunities to naturally enhance the body’s ability to protect itself from pathogens.”

Steve says he feels truly fortunate to join the company’s “incredible team of scientists and professionals whose overriding goal is to support health and well-being, as the French words ‘Bien-Etre’ describes. I cannot imagine a better platform to pursue my life’s work than at Bien-Etre Labs where my background and experience in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical development, product manufacturing, and commercial strategy optimization come together to meet this exciting company’s potential.”

Bien-Etre Labs, LLC was founded by Dr. Mjalli in 2014 and is incorporated in Delaware and North Carolina, where it operates one of its labs in High Point. During the Fall of 2018 and into 2019, the company began a round of investor funding and is well positioned to advance to market.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNew York City retailers welcome back shoppers but challenges loom
RE
05:57pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - HLF
PR
05:57pS&P GLOBAL : TopBuild Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Retail Properties of America and Brandywine Realty Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:56pEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chinese military - document
RE
05:55pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Provident Financial Services, Inc. - PFS
PR
05:55pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:48pDIAGEO : allots $100 mn to help rebuild world's bars
AQ
05:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Andersons, Inc. - ANDE
PR
05:47pKBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to Driven Brands Funding, LLC Series 2020-1 Senior Secured Notes
BU
05:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group