Big 12 Conference : Award-Winning “Champions for Life” Campaign Begins Fifth Season

In celebration of the first full Saturday of conference football action, The Big 12 Conference rolls out the latest installment of its “Big 12 Champions for Life” campaign.

In its fifth year, the award-winning program highlights the life-changing opportunities of participating in intercollegiate athletics. This year’s campaign begins October 3 and features student-athletes from every Big 12 Conference member institution. Thirty-second spots will run throughout the year during Conference-controlled telecasts on ESPN; FOX; ABC and Big 12 Now on ESPN+, as well as in-stadium during campus-hosted contests and on Big 12 social media platforms. In addition, each feature and other academic information will be showcased on Big12ChampionsForLife.com.

“Through our Champions for Life campaign we have been able to spotlight some of the incredible student-athletes that compete in the Big 12,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

“This campaign celebrates these hard-working role models and provides a platform that goes beyond the competitive arena.”

Through the campaign’s first four years, over 300 student-athletes across all sports have been featured.

The following football players were selected by their respective universities and will be featured in Big 12 telecasts on Saturday, October 5th:

The Big 12 Conference is comprised of 10 Universities - Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Big 12 is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics conference that encompasses five states with over 40 million people within its geographic footprint. In its 24th year, the Conference has produced over 680 Academic All-America selections and claimed national championship team titles in 17 of its 23 sponsored sports. Its student-athletes and teams have combined for over 660 individual NCAA titles and 63 team national championships. Nearly 5,000 student-athletes from across the United States and around the World compete annually under the Big 12 banner. For more information, visit Big12Sports.com and follow the Conference on Facebook (Facebook.com/Big12), Twitter (@Big12Conference) and You Tube (YouTube.com/Big12Conference).

