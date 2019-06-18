Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Big Advertisers and Social Media Form Alliance to Fight 'Unsafe' Content Online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:19am EDT

By Nat Ives

Major marketers, social-media giants and advertising-agency groups have formed a coalition to tackle hate speech, bullying and divisive fake content online.

The companies said the effort, called the Global Alliance for Responsible Media and announced during the ad industry's annual Cannes Lions festival, will develop specific steps to protect both people and brands from what marketers call "unsafe" content.

"We wanted to go from a position of chasing down breaches in a reactive way to a much more proactive dialogue and concrete steps that are going to drive industry change," said Rob Rakowitz, the head of global media at Mars Inc., one of the members.

Other participating companies include Procter & Gamble Co., General Mills Inc., Diageo PLC, Mastercard Inc., Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Omnicom Group Inc.'s Omnicom Media Group and WPP PLC's GroupM, as well as several trade associations. The alliance plans to hold its first official meeting in Cannes, France, on Wednesday.

Working together will be more efficient than the usual method of holding a series of uncoordinated meetings, said Carolyn Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions at Facebook.

"We're in different businesses but we have similar objectives," Ms. Everson said of the alliance members. "We want to create an ecosystem for advertisers that is healthy, that consumers feel really positive about -- that they feel safe and secure on the platforms, and feel good about the brands that support them."

Digital advertising will make up more than half of global ad sales for the first time this year, according to the latest forecast by ad-buying group Magna Global USA Inc., part of the Interpublic Group of Cos.

But social-media platforms have been tarred by repeated revelations that they are hosting political disinformation and malicious content. In one of the most recent examples, AT&T Inc., Clorox Co., Nestlé SA, McDonald's Corp. and "Fortnite" publisher Epic Games Inc. paused or halted their YouTube advertising in February following reports that viewers were making inappropriate comments on videos of young girls. YouTube later suspended comments on most videos that feature minors.

The platforms sometimes struggle to police the content users post on their sites, as was the case with video from a gun massacre earlier this year in New Zealand.

At other times, the platforms hesitate to police content, saying they worry about stifling free expression. And the policies vary from platform to platform.

That is part of what the alliance aims to address, said John Montgomery, global executive vice president of brand safety at GroupM. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube aren't likely to adopt identical policies over permissible speech, but the group might help develop a framework to make it easier on all of them to act quickly in certain cases, he said.

Other steps could include developing systems that can recognize policy violations more quickly and across platforms, and publishing a new measurement gauging progress in the effort, participants said.

But it is unclear whether a large, disparate group will make more progress than the players have made individually.

"We'll need to be judged by our actions and not our words," Ms. Everson said.

Write to Nat Ives at nat.ives@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.70% 1093.89 Delayed Quote.3.96%
DIAGEO -0.53% 3400.5 Delayed Quote.21.66%
FACEBOOK 4.24% 189.01 Delayed Quote.44.18%
GENERAL MILLS -0.81% 52.98 Delayed Quote.37.16%
OMNICOM GROUP 0.55% 79.8 Delayed Quote.8.36%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY -0.19% 110.99 Delayed Quote.20.75%
TWITTER 0.80% 36.44 Delayed Quote.25.78%
WPP GROUP 1.40% 973.8 Delayed Quote.15.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Program to Tackle Climate Change, Invest in Clean Energy Economy Passes Oregon House
PU
12:29aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Solid NSW Budget focused on growth – Ai Group comment
PU
12:19aBig Advertisers and Social Media Form Alliance to Fight 'Unsafe' Content Online
DJ
12:19aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:19aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Azerbaijani committee, IBM to start using blockchain technology in customs
AQ
12:18aSOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCKS : Tepid ahead of Fed meeting; Singapore recovers
RE
12:17aIndonesia's Pertamina, Saudi Aramco extend refinery talks for three months
RE
12:10aChina renames, restructures railway corporation in reform push
RE
12:04aAdvertisers, agencies and social media combine to tackle online threat
RE
06/17China's home prices growth fastest in five months, raises policy challenge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
3VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Senator Rubio targets Huawei over patents
4ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Declares June Dividend
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : plans to pare U.S. equities business to skeleton operation - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About