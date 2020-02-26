Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Big Bear Film Summit Celebrates over 100 Years of Filmmaking in Big Bear Lake, California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 05:01pm EST

Big Bear Lake, CA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bear Lake, California - Local filmmakers Gabriel Horn and Michael P. Hanson will present the 1st annual Big Bear Film Summit, taking place at the Big Bear Performing Arts Center on June 12-14, highlighting 50 independent U.S. and international features and short films, as well as 20 bands performing live music

Big Bear has been Hollywood’s backlot for over 100 years, having supplied the stunning forested mountain backdrop for more than 400 motion pictures. From “The Last Of The Mohicans” (1920) and David O. Selznick's “Gone With The Wind” (1939), to dozens of Disney classic films, including “Old Yeller” (1957) and “The Parent Trap” (1961), Big Bear Film Summit aims to educate and encourage the entertainment industry to bring more film production to the Big Bear Valley region. Local filmmakers Gabriel Horn (CEO/Co-President) and Michael P. Hanson (Executive Director/Co-President) are proud to bring the Big Bear Film Summit to the Big Bear Performing Arts Center June 12-14, 2020, with a commemorative tribute to the films shot in Big Bear, as well as a film and screenplay competition and live music performances over the three day festival and industry conference.

The festival screens short and feature-length films in both showcase and competition settings, hosts panel discussions on issues in contemporary filmmaking, and invites the artists to interact with the audience at a number of social events.

Film competition categories include: Documentary, animated and narrative features and shorts, screenplay, and music videos. A uniquely carved wooden Big Bear Film Summit award will be presented to the winners at an awards luncheon on the final day of the festival.

Film and screenplay submissions are now open at https://filmfreeway.com/BigBearFilmSummit

“The goal of BBFS is to insure that domestic and international artists, producers, and film directors attend the festival and participate in discussions about their work and about the art of filmmaking, and that they are given the opportunity to see what our region has to offer, in the hope that they will return to make subsequent films here benefiting from a new proposed regional film incentive program” said Executive Director Michael P. Hanson.

“The Big Bear Film Summit celebrates the art of independent cinema and will provide a sustainable annual offseason tourism event in a rural area that enjoys significant local community involvement. All visitors who attend the festival will be encouraged to engage in the creative process by participating in seminars, events and workshops running in parallel to the festival screenings” said CEO Gabriel Horn.

Big Bear Film Summit recently received a generous grant from Visit Big Bear, the destination marketing organization for Big Bear Lake, California. Visit Big Bear CEO, Darien Schaefer said, “We are very excited for this opportunity to support an event which not only promotes the arts but also showcases Big Bear Lake’s rich film history.”

More details about the event can be found at www.bigbearfilmsummit.com, and on the event’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels, including festival sponsorship opportunities and event ticket packages.

About BBFS: The Big Bear Film Summit was founded in 2020 by local Big Bear Lake, California, residents Gabriel Horn and Michael P. Hanson. The Summit and festival works to encourage artistic production in and around Big Bear Lake while celebrating cinema and music through screenings, concerts, workshops and educational programs, culminating in an annual three day festival. The Big Bear Film Summit is in process to become an independent non-profit organization with 501c3 status committed to celebrating the art of independent cinema and music. 

###

Gabriel Horn
CEO/Co-President
Big Bear Film Summit
bigbearfilmsummit@gmail.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:19p3 Sixty Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer
GL
05:18pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pMOLSON COORS BREWING : reports active shooter at its Milwaukee campus
AQ
05:17pKRATON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend Increase and Additional Share Repurchase Authorization
PR
05:16pLITTELFUSE : Update to First Quarter Guidance Reported by Littelfuse
BU
05:15pOil States to Participate in the Raymond James Investor Conference
GL
05:15pNutritional High Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent With a Strategic Partner for Calyx Brands Inc.  
GL
05:15pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Atlantic Assurance Limited
BU
05:13pENVIVA PARTNERS, LP : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 and Announces New Off-Take Contracts
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads
2Stocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group