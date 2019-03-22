Big Blu Broadband : Participation in French National Subvention Scheme

RNS Number : 7634T Bigblu Broadband PLC 22 March 2019

Bigblu Broadband plc

("BBB" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Participation in France's first national subvention scheme

Bigblu Broadband plc (AIM: BBB.L), a leading provider of alterna"ve super-fast broadband servicesh, as received certification to participate in France's first national subvention scheme (the "scheme") grant for €100m, which is being oﬃcially launched by the French Prime Minister today. As a result, BBB, one of only two satellite distributors to have been granted cer"ﬁca"on, will be the only distributor in France oﬀering unlimited broadband access through satellite.

The scheme will be offered to all households and businesses unable to access a minimum of 8MB/s broadband through ADSL/Fibre by 2020. The French Government is offering up to €150/household covering activation fees, kit purchase and installation costs. According to the Agence du Numérique, two million households will be able to benefit from the scheme.

Andrew Walwyn, CEO of BBB commented:

"We are delighted to have received cer ﬁca on to par cipate in the scheme. Government support is a key component of our growth model and there is signiﬁcant scope for us to expand our opera ons throughout France and Europe as we work closely with our partners to ensure that we are providing market leading solutions."

Contacts:

Bigblu Broadband plc www.bbb-plc.com Andrew Walwyn, Chief Executive Officer Via Walbrook PR Numis Securities (Nomad and joint broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Oliver Hardy (Corporate Advisory) James Black / Jonathan Abbott (Corporate Broking) Dowgate Capital (Joint broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney James Serjeant Walbrook PR (PR advisers) Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 Paul Cornelius / Nick Rome or bigblubroadband@walbrookpr.com About BBB

BigBlu Broadband plc (AIM: BBB), is a leading provider of alterna"ve broadband solu"ons throughout Europe and Australia. BBB delivers a por>olio of super-fast wireless broadband products for consumers and businesses unservedor underserved by fibre.

The Company has a signiﬁcant target market with 27m customers in Europe with speeds of under 4 Mb, and a further 1m in Australia who have been identified as only suitable for either satellite or fixed wireless broadband.

High levels of recurring revenue, increasing economies of scale and Government s"mula"on of the alterna"ve broadband market in many countries provide a solid founda"on for signiﬁcant organic growth as demand for alternative super-fast broadband services increases around the world.

Acquisi"ve and organic growth have enabled BBB to grow rapidly since incep"on in 2008 during which "me the Company has completed 20 acquisi"ons across nine diﬀerent countries. It is extremely well posi"oned to con"nue growing as it targets customers that are trapped in the 'digital divide' with limited fibre broadband options.

BBB's range of solu"ons includes satellite, next genera"on ﬁxed wireless and 4G/5G delivering between 30 Mbps and 150 Mbps for consumers, and up to 1 Gbps for businesses. It provides customers ongoing services including hardware, pre and post-sale support, installa"on, billing and warran"es whilst oﬀering various tariﬀs depending on end user requirements.

Importantly, as its core technologies evolve, and cheaper capacity is made available, BBB con"nues to oﬀer ever-increasing speeds and higher data throughputs to sa"sfy market demands for 'video-on- demand'. Its alterna"ve broadband oﬀerings present a customer experience that is similar to that oﬀered by wired broadband and the connec"on can be shared in the normal way with PCs, tablets and smart-phones via a normal wired or wireless router.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NRAJTMJTMBMTBAL