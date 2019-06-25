Big Blu Broadband : Trading Update

RNS Number : 2621D
Bigblu Broadband plc
("BBB" or the "Company" or the "Group")
Trading Update
Continued improvement across all financial and operating metrics
Bigblu Broadband plc (AIM: BBB), a leading provider of alterna ve fast broadband services, provides a trading update for the six-month period ended 31 May 2019.
Financial Highlights
-
Total revenue increased 21.5% to £30.5m (H1 18: £25.1m)
-
Like-for-likeorganic revenue growth* on a constant currency basis of 12% (FY18: 8.2%)
-
Gross margin expanded to 43.7% (H1 18: 37.4%) due to improved product mix and network support
-
Underlying EBITDA** increased 54% to £4.3m (H1 18: £2.8m)
Operating Highlights
-
Total number of customers increased 7% during the period
-
50 Mbps download speeds now available to all European customers
-
The Company con nues to be the largest single connector of new customers to the Australian na onal NBN satellite broadband scheme with a consistent market share of over 50% over the last nine months.
-
Quickline, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary focussed on ﬁxed wireless broadband, has almost doubled customer numbers since acquisition two years ago (currently at c7.6k).
Net debt increased to £16.9m as at 31 May 2019 (1H18: £11.9m), which was in-line with management expecta ons due to increased working capital and capex requirements and certain earn out payments for acquisi ons that performed strongly during the period.
Outlook
We expect the organic growth in customer numbers to con nue into the second half of the year with new and exis ng customers adop ng new products with faster broadband speeds and unlimited download limits. This trend is expected to see both churn rates decreasing and gross margins improving through the remainder of the ﬁnancial year and beyond. Furthermore, we expect the partnership with Eutelsat to accelerate customer connec ons during the second half with the conﬁrmed launch of the "Konnect" satellite, enabling 100 Mbps services across the Company's core European markets for the first time, on track to launch in December 2019.
The Board therefore has signiﬁcant conﬁdence of con nued organic growth with strong cash genera on. As such the Board is confident of meeting market expectations for the full year.
*Like -for-like orga nic revenue growth compa res current a nd prior period revenue trea ng a cquired bus ines s es a s if they ha d been owned for a ll of both periods on a cons ta nt currency ba s is .
**Underlying EBITDA is before s ha re -ba s ed pa yments , deprecia tion, inta ngible a mortis a tion, a cquis ition a nd dea l rela ted cos ts .
Andrew Walwyn, CEO of BBB commented, "I am delighted to report another strong set of results across all of our ﬁnancial and opera ng key performance metrics with a strong contribu on from acquisi ons completed to date, further proving our buy and build strategy. Importantly, the trading period was underpinned by our compelling product portfolio, improving retention rates and increased data demands from both existing and new customers.
"We have just completed our most successful ever quarter for new customer sign ups and I believe we will see further customer growth in the second half of the year as consumers con nue to demand faster and more dynamic broadband services wherever they're located. We therefore remain conﬁdent of mee ng market expecta ons for the current year and retain our target of 150,000 customers by December 2020."
About BBB
BigBlu Broadband plc (AIM: BBB), is a leading provider of alterna ve broadband solu ons throughout Europe and Australia. BBB delivers a por olio of super-fast wireless broadband products for consumers and businesses unserved or underserved by fibre.
The Company has a signiﬁcant target market with 27m customers in Europe with speeds of under 4 Mb, and a further 1m in Australia who have been identified as only suitable for either satellite or fixed wireless broadband.
High levels of recurring revenue, increasing economies of scale and Government s mula on of the alterna ve broadband market in many countries provide a solid founda on for signiﬁcant organic growth as demand for alternative super-fast broadband services increases around the world.
Acquisi ve and organic growth have enabled BBB to grow rapidly since incep on in 2008 during which me the Company has completed 20 acquisi ons across nine diﬀerent countries. It is extremely well posi oned to con nue growing as it targets customers that are trapped in the 'digital divide' with limited fibre broadband options.
BBB's range of solu ons includes satellite, next genera on ﬁxed wireless and 4G/5G delivering between 30 Mbps and 150 Mbps for consumers, and up to 1 Gbps for businesses. It provides customers ongoing services including hardware, pre and post-sale support, installa on, billing and warran es whilst oﬀering various tariﬀs depending on end user requirements.
Importantly, as its core technologies evolve, and cheaper capacity is made available, BBB con nues to oﬀer ever- increasing speeds and higher data throughputs to sa sfy market demands for 'video-on- demand'. Its alterna ve broadband oﬀerings present a customer experience that is similar to that oﬀered by wired broadband and the connection can be shared in the normal way with PCs, tablets and smart-phones via a normal wired or wireless router.
