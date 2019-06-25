Big Blu Broadband : Trading Update

RNS Number : 2621D

Bigblu Broadband PLC

25 June 2019

Bigblu Broadband plc

("BBB" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading Update

Continued improvement across all financial and operating metrics

Bigblu Broadband plc (AIM: BBB), a leading provider of alterna ve fast broadband services, provides a trading update for the six-month period ended 31 May 2019.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 21.5% to £30.5m (H1 18: £25.1m)

Like-for-like organic revenue growth* on a constant currency basis of 12% (FY18: 8.2%)

organic revenue growth* on a constant currency basis of 12% (FY18: 8.2%) Gross margin expanded to 43.7% (H1 18: 37.4%) due to improved product mix and network support

Underlying EBITDA** increased 54% to £4.3m (H1 18: £2.8m)

Operating Highlights

Total number of customers increased 7% during the period

50 Mbps download speeds now available to all European customers

The Company con nues to be the largest single connector of new customers to the Australian na onal NBN satellite broadband scheme with a consistent market share of over 50% over the last nine months.

Quickline, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary focussed on ﬁxed wireless broadband, has almost doubled customer numbers since acquisition two years ago (currently at c7.6k).

Net debt increased to £16.9m as at 31 May 2019 (1H18: £11.9m), which was in-line with management expecta ons due to increased working capital and capex requirements and certain earn out payments for acquisi ons that performed strongly during the period.

Outlook

We expect the organic growth in customer numbers to con nue into the second half of the year with new and exis ng customers adop ng new products with faster broadband speeds and unlimited download limits. This trend is expected to see both churn rates decreasing and gross margins improving through the remainder of the ﬁnancial year and beyond. Furthermore, we expect the partnership with Eutelsat to accelerate customer connec ons during the second half with the conﬁrmed launch of the "Konnect" satellite, enabling 100 Mbps services across the Company's core European markets for the first time, on track to launch in December 2019.

The Board therefore has signiﬁcant conﬁdence of con nued organic growth with strong cash genera on. As such the Board is confident of meeting market expectations for the full year.

*Like -for-like orga nic revenue growth compa res current a nd prior period revenue trea ng a cquired bus ines s es a s if they ha d been owned for a ll of both periods on a cons ta nt currency ba s is .

**Underlying EBITDA is before s ha re -ba s ed pa yments , deprecia tion, inta ngible a mortis a tion, a cquis ition a nd dea l rela ted cos ts .

Andrew Walwyn, CEO of BBB commented, "I am delighted to report another strong set of results across all of our ﬁnancial and opera ng key performance metrics with a strong contribu on from acquisi ons completed to date, further proving our buy and build strategy. Importantly, the trading period was underpinned by our compelling product portfolio, improving retention rates and increased data demands from both existing and new customers.

"We have just completed our most successful ever quarter for new customer sign ups and I believe we will see further customer growth in the second half of the year as consumers con nue to demand faster and more dynamic broadband services wherever they're located. We therefore remain conﬁdent of mee ng market expecta ons for the current year and retain our target of 150,000 customers by December 2020."