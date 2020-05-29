Big Bottom Market Announces Pre-Order Availability of Michael Volpatt's Newest Cookbook Cooking In Place: 50 Days, Stories, and 70+ Recipes to Keep You Sane in Challenging Times

GUERNEVILLE, Calif., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bottom Market , a deli, marketplace, and home of Oprah’s Favorite biscuit mix and honey, today announced pre-order availability of Michael Volpatt’s newest cookbook, Cooking In Place: 50 Days, Stories, and 70+ Recipes to Keep You Sane in Challenging Times. Featured in the New York Times , the book is the result of his Facebook Live cooking show titled Cooking In Place that he produced starting on March 14th on the Big Bottom Market Facebook page when the shelter in place order went into effect across Sonoma County. For 50 consecutive days, Michael produced the show until Big Bottom Market reopened for takeout. The eBook and print versions will be published on June 11, 2020 and can be purchased for pre-sale here: https://amzn.to/2WGn1fW .



With a Foreword by Sondra Bernstein, Founder of The Girl & The Fig and more than 70 accessible, comforting and inspiring recipes for every day, Cooking in Place offers simple to prepare dishes, and more, to help get people through any crisis and into the kitchen. Michael also features Sonoma-based wineries (one in Michigan too) and artisans throughout the book.

A percentage of each book sold will benefit two local non-profits. The organizations include Becoming Independent, one of the North Bay’s strongest nonprofit organizations serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and Food For Thought, an organization that provides healing nutrition and compassion to over 850 people affected by serious illnesses in Sonoma County. The goal is to sell 10,000 books with a total donation of $5K to each organization.

“Big Bottom Market has been an ongoing supporter of Becoming Independent, and we're absolutely delighted to be a recipient of book sale proceeds. The spirit of Michael's book - turning challenges into opportunities - is wonderful, and it's what we're all about at Becoming Independent. Partnerships like ours affirm that together we will not only survive, but thrive,” said Luana Vaetoe, Chief Executive Officer of Becoming Independent.

"Many thanks to the Big Bottom Market team," said Food For Thought's Executive Director Ron Karp. "We are honored and very grateful to receive this support. We serve clients throughout Sonoma County whose lives are impacted by illness, and many live alone. The services we provide help eliminate food insecurity, and reduce hospital visits and medical expenses."

“This book is unlike any other cookbook I’ve read or worked on. Part personal chronicle paired with some of my favorite recipes, it tells the story of my time in kitchen quarantine,” said Michael, co-founder of Big Bottom Market. “Already sheltered on March 14th, I was making my mom’s marinara sauce while scrolling the news feed on Facebook. I looked down and saw the go live link and the rest is history. I spent the next 50 days on camera, cooking, writing, scripting, taking pictures, and so much more. It was an amazing experience and I am proud of the end result.”

Wineries and artisans include: Dane Cellars, Equality Vines, Hill of Tara Wines, Iron Horse, Jam Jar, Kanzler Vineyards, Lambert Bridge, Lynmar, Marimar Estate, Mawby, Macrostie Winery, Moshin Vineyards, Olive Branch Farm, Olive Queen Olive Oil, Paul Mathew Vineyards, Porter Bass, Porter Creek, Preston Farm and Winery, Sojourn Cellars, Sonoma Cutrer, Taft Street Vineyards, and Thomas George Estates.

About Big Bottom Market

Big Bottom Market is a gourmet deli, marketplace, event venue, and caterer located in Guerneville, CA. Known for the biscuits that Oprah designated as one of her “Favorite Things”, the Big Bottom Market menu offers a mix of tasty biscuits, unique sandwiches and delicious soups and salads. If the kitchen is not preparing something in-house, the team is constantly working to bring customers the best from local artisanal foods, wine, and microbrews to inspirational retail items. The Market also offers a lunch delivery service through WineCountryLunch.com. For more information log on to www.BigBottomMarket.com.

About Becoming Independent

Becoming Independent (BI) is one of the North Bay’s strongest nonprofit organizations serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Established more than 50 years ago by a group of parents determined to create an alternative to institutionalization for their adult children with disabilities, BI helps people live meaningful and productive lives as engaged and productive members of their community. Additionally, BI has been recognized for program innovations such as developing a cutting edge program for adults with autism, as well as creating three social enterprise businesses that offer competitive employment opportunities for clients, exposure for people with disabilities in the business community, and income that helps supplement BI’s budget. Learn more at http://becomingindependent.org .

About Food For Thought – Founded in 1988, Food For Thought is a nonprofit located in Forestville, CA, that provides healing nutrition and compassion to more than 850 people affected by serious illnesses throughout Sonoma County. The organization’s life-sustaining services are available at no charge to qualified clients and homeless individuals who are at risk of malnutrition. Food For Thought provides clients with over 300,000 healthy meals per year, plus nutrition counseling and an organic gardening project. Our services eliminate food insecurity, reduce hospital visits and medical expenses, and improve our clients’ health and quality of life. The agency advocates that nutritious food be recognized by the medical system as an essential component of health care. For more information, visit FFTfoodbank.org

