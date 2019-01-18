Big Data 2019 Market Revolutionized by Fastbase's Next Generation Web Analytics

Big Data and business analytics worldwide is accounted for $166 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $260 billion by 2022. The number of mobile devices, apps, and big data solutions enhancing organizational return on investment are some of the factors influencing the growth, according to a MarketWatch.com article. Enterprise executives that embrace Big Data are reaping the benefits of improved competitive positions with streamlined sales and marketing programs that are attuned to their core audience.

As McKinsey puts it in their Analytics Comes of Age article, "In industry, all organizations create data, and as storage costs continue to tumble, more of it is being kept and analyzed to create competitive advantages." Data is everywhere but as the article continues, "Empowering people with analytics - that's where the real value creation occurs. And simply having the best data or writing the most cutting-edge algorithm won't make it happen. It requires a wholesale organizational transformation, complete with robust change management and analytics." The answer to transforming such vast data into actionable, usable information is with reliable and easy-to-use software from analytics solution providers like Fastbase.

Built upon Google Analytics software, Fastbase's software generates comprehensive lead reports that include extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key employees with LinkedIn profile and email addresses.

Fastbase Webleads has grown in popularity with enterprise users because of its ability to translate Big Data in real-time into actionable information, such as exactly which businesses are visiting a website and the exact paths taken to get there. With this information, businesses can clearly understand who their target markets are as well as capture data on the 97% of site visitors that leave a website without a trace. Fastbase products are easy-to-use and implement and give organizations the ability to engage with potential customers, create new market segments, and ultimately increase sales. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 900,000 companies and top brands from around the world.

Fastbase is targeting admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.









