Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Big Data 2019 Market Revolutionized by Fastbase's Next Generation Web Analytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:31am EST

Big Data and business analytics worldwide is accounted for $166 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $260 billion by 2022. The number of mobile devices, apps, and big data solutions enhancing organizational return on investment are some of the factors influencing the growth, according to a MarketWatch.com article. Enterprise executives that embrace Big Data are reaping the benefits of improved competitive positions with streamlined sales and marketing programs that are attuned to their core audience.

Big Data and business analytics worldwide is accounted for $166 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $260 billion by 2022. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 900,000 companies and top brands from around the world.

As McKinsey puts it in their Analytics Comes of Age article, "In industry, all organizations create data, and as storage costs continue to tumble, more of it is being kept and analyzed to create competitive advantages." Data is everywhere but as the article continues, "Empowering people with analytics - that's where the real value creation occurs. And simply having the best data or writing the most cutting-edge algorithm won't make it happen. It requires a wholesale organizational transformation, complete with robust change management and analytics." The answer to transforming such vast data into actionable, usable information is with reliable and easy-to-use software from analytics solution providers like Fastbase.

About Fastbase Inc.

Built upon Google Analytics software, Fastbase's software generates comprehensive lead reports that include extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key employees with LinkedIn profile and email addresses.

Fastbase Webleads has grown in popularity with enterprise users because of its ability to translate Big Data in real-time into actionable information, such as exactly which businesses are visiting a website and the exact paths taken to get there. With this information, businesses can clearly understand who their target markets are as well as capture data on the 97% of site visitors that leave a website without a trace. Fastbase products are easy-to-use and implement and give organizations the ability to engage with potential customers, create new market segments, and ultimately increase sales. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 900,000 companies and top brands from around the world.

Fastbase is targeting admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2, 2019.   

 

 


 

 




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Fastbase Inc. via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aSaudi Arabia plans oil refinery, petrochemicals plant in S.Africa
RE
06:51aMANCHESTER UNITED : Chris Hughton dismisses Paul Ince's "anyone" jibe at Man United boss Solskjaer
AQ
06:51aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer doesn't think ex-Man United boss Jose Mourinho will struggle for work
AQ
06:50aTESLA : to cut workforce by 7 percent, sees smaller fourth-quarter profit
RE
06:50aSUNTRUST BANKS : Profit Falls -- Update
DJ
06:49aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 -
PU
06:49aBLACKROCK COMMS INCOME INV TST : Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:49aVIBRANT GUJARAT : Mukesh Ambani will start Jio and Reliance Retail's new business platform in Gujarat
AQ
06:48aTIFFANY & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:48aAZZ INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
4UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : Gripped by Ghosn crisis, Renault expects slight sales growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.