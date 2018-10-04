Big Data Analytics Engagement for a Leading Car Battery Manufacturer Helped Increase Periodical Margins | Quantzig

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics engagement for a car battery manufacturer. The client, a leading manufacturer in the car battery industry segment, wanted to get rid of excess inventory in a timely manner to maximize profits with the help of big data analytics.

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig, “The use of big data analytics can facilitate businesses to dive deeper and discover everything they need to know about their clients, individually or as a group.”

The growing demand for automobiles and strict emission standards set by numerous government agencies across the globe are some of the key factors fueling the demand for car batteries. Additionally, rising environmental concerns pertaining to emissions from traditional car batteries is also compelling manufacturers to use advanced technologies.

The big data analytics solutions offered by Quantzig helped the car battery manufacturer to drill deep into the sales numbers to identify the performing products, product families, and geographic regions. The client was also able to successfully evaluate future business decisions accurately through big data analytics and reporting.

This big data analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Fix the global cost and average selling prices across product lines.

Order backlog data-sets to increase periodical margins.

This big data analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining unparalleled visibility into the internal sales and manufacturing data

Blending data with inventory

