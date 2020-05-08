Log in
Big Data Solutions Help a Chemical Company to Improve Operational Efficiency

05/08/2020 | 12:32am EDT

Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Big Data: Improves Operational Efficiency Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507006243/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig’s commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

  • The role of big data in improving operational efficiency
  • The role of big data in enhancing on-time delivery

Ensuring business stability is a major challenge for businesses amid the crisis. Don’t you agree? We can help you address this challenge using advanced AI-powered analytics solutions that’ll help you turn data points into contextual insights and predictions that drive stronger business decisions. Request a FREE proof of concept for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

According to Quantzig’s big data experts, “Big data solutions help distinguish customer sentiment about products and services of an organization and gain a deeper, visual understanding of the multichannel customer journey and then act on these insights to improve customer experience.”

The client is one of the top chemical companies in the U.S. The company produces chemical substitutes for 300,000+ customers across five major segments that include agricultural solutions, performance products, chemicals, oil and gas, and functional materials. The company also constructs chemical substitutes for the petrochemical, gas manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. In this case the client wanted to leverage big data solutions, to offer personalized services and develop a personalized offering to suit the needs of their customers. Leveraging big data analytics solutions would help the client better understand their customers’ behavior.

Adopting holistic analytics-backed business continuity solutions have helped leading businesses navigate the crisis. Wonder how? Speak to an expert for comprehensive solution insights.

Sales Force Analytics: Business Outcome

1: Enhance operational efficiency

2: Identified potential bottlenecks

3: Analyzed customers’ buying patterns

4: Drive profits

Take advantage of innovative, research-based solutions and subject matter expertise to power innovation and deliver solutions at scale. Learn more.

Businesses are focusing more on agility and innovation rather than stability and using big data technologies to help companies achieve that in no time. Big data solutions have not only allowed firms to stay updated with the changing dynamics and helped them predict the future trends, giving them a competitive advantage.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
