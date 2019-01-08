Big Data and Analytics: Improving Operational Efficiency and Boosting on-Time Delivery | Quantzig

Quantzig, a leading analytics and advisory firm that delivers customized big
With the recent increase in global competition, challenges for the food
industry companies have grown manifolds. Food
industry companies have to address numerous challenges
such as reducing supply chain waste, optimizing supply chain efficiency,
boosting sustainable growth, implementing green policies, and finding a
competitive advantage. Moreover, they need to monitor product and data
throughout the supply chain to comply with the state and federal
regulations on food safety and disposal. They also need to ensure that
good quality products are delivered at the lowest possible prices
without compromising on the quality.
Identifying food industry trends and optimizing supply chain
Creating technology and automated processes that adapt to ever-changing
consumer trends has become vital for food industry companies.
Since the supply chain is an ever-changing world, companies need to
adapt to new technologies to become more efficient and productive in the food
business. The inefficiency of a supply chain to adapt quickly to a
problem increases operational costs and results in low-profit margins
and more wastage for companies. Therefore, companies need to leverage
technologies like big data and analytics to gain better insights
and track and monitor supply chain activities in real time.
Few of the common supply chain challenges faced by food manufacturing
companies:
-
Customer service
-
Cost control
-
Future planning
-
Partnerships
-
Developing supply chain talent
Advantages of big data and analytics for the
food industry companies:
Improve operational efficiency
Big data and analytics play a crucial role in the growth of food
industry companies. Big data management improves operational
efficiency by analyzing the customers’ behavior using their shopping
data and helps in the implementation of predictive analytics to
calculate the average checkout wait time. This assists food industry
companies to enhance their operational efficiency and deliver the
best services to their customers. Also, big data and analytics
assists companies in analyzing market trends and suggest optimum
inventory levels food industry companies need to maintain at different
locations.
Boost on-time delivery
Food industry companies necessarily need to optimize the food
delivery mechanism to enhance their on-time delivery services. Companies
leverage big data and analytics to collect data from various
sources like weather, road traffic, route, temperature etc. and provide
a proper estimate for the time taken to deliver goods. Also, big data
and analytics can predict the impact of all the above factors on the
quality of food by the time it reaches customers. Thus, big data
analysis ensures that companies invest their resources in
transporting the food products that reach customers in good quality
rather than investing in transporting stale products.
Better customer sentiment analysis
Sentiment analysis is the process of monitoring customer emotions
over social media networks. Using data tools, food industry companies
can analyze consumer behavior into positive, negative, or neutral. This
application of big data and analytics can help companies to
analyze their customer emotions on a scale. Moreover, any negative
review can be analyzed at scale and preventive measures can be taken to
prevent the spread of negative feelings. This technique is highly
beneficial for large-scale food retailers like McDonald's, KFC, PizzaHut
etc.
