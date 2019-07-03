Log in
Big French Industry Players Sign AI Manifesto

07/03/2019 | 11:52am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Some of the largest French industrial companies have signed a manifesto putting forward a common strategic vision on artificial intelligence.

The signatories--Total, Thales, SAFRAN, Renault, Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR), Air Liquide, Dassault Aviation and Valeo--said Wednesday they will conduct a joint review on AI lasting until September.

The results will be shared with policymakers, with the goal of establishing a plan of action by the end of 2019, .

"The companies will work together on issues related to the development of the AI technologies that meet the requirements of their industries, and in particular the Big Data technologies that are critical to their competitive performance," they said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.57% 123.65 Real-time Quote.13.37%
DASSAULT AVIATION 1.96% 1247 Real-time Quote.1.07%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 2.30% 11.345 Real-time Quote.-19.64%
RENAULT 0.31% 54.44 Real-time Quote.-0.51%
SAFRAN 1.08% 131.45 Real-time Quote.23.39%
THALES 1.59% 108.95 Real-time Quote.5.15%
TOTAL -0.96% 49.115 Real-time Quote.7.38%
TOTAL -0.95% 49.2175 Delayed Quote.6.90%
VALEO -3.68% 26.18 Real-time Quote.6.55%
VALEO, SA (USA) End-of-day quote.
WTI -0.41% 56.42 Delayed Quote.31.12%
