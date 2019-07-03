Big French Industry Players Sign AI Manifesto

By Olivia Bugault

Some of the largest French industrial companies have signed a manifesto putting forward a common strategic vision on artificial intelligence.

The signatories--Total, Thales, SAFRAN, Renault, Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR), Air Liquide, Dassault Aviation and Valeo--said Wednesday they will conduct a joint review on AI lasting until September.

The results will be shared with policymakers, with the goal of establishing a plan of action by the end of 2019, .

"The companies will work together on issues related to the development of the AI technologies that meet the requirements of their industries, and in particular the Big Data technologies that are critical to their competitive performance," they said.

