Big Papi, Governor Baker, Mayor Koch and 1,000+ Granite Teammates Shave Their Heads to Benefit Boston Children's Hospital

Granite Donates $6.5 Million to Fund Pediatric Cancer Research in 6th Annual ‘Saving by Shaving’ Event

Granite Telecommunications, a $1.4 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced that more than 1,000 people shaved their heads in the 6th annual “Saving by Shaving” event, raising $6.5 million for pediatric cancer research at Boston Children’s Hospital.

David Ortiz (Big Papi) and Granite CEO Rob Hale present the symbolic check for $6.5 million donation to Kevin Churchwell, MD – EVP of Health Affairs and COO of Boston Children’s Hospital during Granite’s 6th Annual “Saving by Shaving” event on April 3, 2019. Onlookers and supporters include New England Patriots Joe Thuney, Derek Rivers and Ted Karras, Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque and Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Granite CEO Rob Hale, along with Granite teammates, families and friends, were joined by community leaders, celebrities and athletes, including Governor Charles Duane Baker Jr., Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch and David Ortiz (Big Papi), former Major League Baseball designated hitter and first baseman for the Boston Red Sox; Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins legend; and New England Patriots legends and current players. (For a complete list, see supporters below.)

“Today the record-setting turnout for our 6th ‘Saving by Shaving’ event is a reflection of the love our team and our community has for Boston Children’s Hospital and the work they do around the world,” said Hale. “I couldn’t be more proud to be a Granite teammate. I was truly impressed by the celebrities, athletes and dignitaries that came out to help us support Boston Children’s. Thank you, everybody.”

“I hope you know you’ve contributed to something powerful,” said Kevin Churchwell, MD, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs & COO of Boston Children’s Hospital. “By impacting the future of pediatric cancer research, you’re making futures possible for countless children who will pass through our doors.”

In the past six years, more than 8,000 people have participated in the “Saving by Shaving” event by shaving their heads and donating their hair, raising more than $28.5 million for charitable organizations.

For each person who shaves their head or donates at least 8 inches of their hair, Granite donated $2,500, which was matched dollar for dollar by the Hale family, for a total of $5,000 per head to fund pediatric cancer research at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Additionally, all locks of hair will be donated to Hair We Share, which creates custom wigs free of charge for those affected by medical hair loss.

Plus, a donation of $100 was made for every "chemo cap" (a hat for cancer patients who’ve lost hair due to chemotherapy) created by the Granite Fiber Art's team. This year the team handcrafted 451 hats for children and adults.

The “Saving by Shaving” event also was supported by Granite’s business customers and local businesses, such as:

Celebrity Chef Paul Wahlberg (Wahlburgers), who provided food for the volunteers.

Professional barbers and stylists, who donated their time and expertise.

The “Saving by Shaving” event was closed to the general public, but Granite encourages likeminded individuals to support funding for pediatric cancer research by donating to the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust. Click Here

Granite’s annual “Saving by Shaving” fundraiser began five years ago when CEO Rob Hale jokingly dared a member of his team to shave his ZZ Top-style beard in exchange for a $1,000 donation to a cancer hospital. Over the next two weeks, hundreds more Granite teammates reached out to Hale asking for the same opportunity to raise funds and shave their heads or beards in solidarity with those undergoing chemotherapy. From there, 428 teammates turned out at Granite’s first “Saving by Shaving” event and raised more than $2.2 million to benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

About Granite

Granite provides voice, data and other related communications products and services to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Granite serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite employs more than 2,100 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

About Boston Children’s

Boston Children's Hospital, the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center. Its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, more than 3,000 scientists, including 8 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care.

For more, visit our Vector and Thriving blogs and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

About Hair We Share

Hair We Share was formed in 2014 and is supported by over 40 years of experience in custom design for wigs and hair pieces. We are extremely proud to say that Hair We Share is rapidly making a mark in the medical related hair loss communities, improving lives and restoring the confidence of men, women and children throughout the USA. For more information, visit https://hairweshare.org/

