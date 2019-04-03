Big Papi, Governor Baker, Mayor Koch and 1,000+ Granite Teammates Shave Their Heads to Benefit Boston Children's Hospital

Granite
Telecommunications, a $1.4 billion provider of communications
services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced
that more than 1,000 people shaved their heads in the 6th
annual “Saving by Shaving” event, raising $6.5 million for pediatric
cancer research at Boston
Children’s Hospital.
Granite CEO Rob Hale, along with Granite teammates, families and
friends, were joined by community leaders, celebrities and athletes,
including Governor Charles Duane Baker Jr., Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch and
David Ortiz (Big Papi), former Major League Baseball designated hitter
and first baseman for the Boston Red Sox; Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
legend; and New England Patriots legends and current players. (For a
complete list, see supporters below.)
“Today the record-setting turnout for our 6th ‘Saving by
Shaving’ event is a reflection of the love our team and our community
has for Boston Children’s Hospital and the work they do around the
world,” said Hale. “I couldn’t be more proud to be a Granite teammate. I
was truly impressed by the celebrities, athletes and dignitaries that
came out to help us support Boston Children’s. Thank you, everybody.”
“I hope you know you’ve contributed to something powerful,” said Kevin
Churchwell, MD, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs & COO of
Boston Children’s Hospital. “By impacting the future of pediatric cancer
research, you’re making futures possible for countless children who will
pass through our doors.”
In the past six years, more than 8,000 people have participated in the
“Saving by Shaving” event by shaving their heads and donating their
hair, raising more than $28.5 million for charitable organizations.
For each person who shaves their head or donates at least 8 inches of
their hair, Granite donated $2,500, which was matched dollar for dollar
by the Hale family, for a total of $5,000 per head to fund pediatric
cancer research at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Additionally, all locks of hair will be donated to Hair
We Share, which creates custom wigs free of charge for those
affected by medical hair loss.
Plus, a donation of $100 was made for every "chemo cap" (a hat for
cancer patients who’ve lost hair due to chemotherapy) created by the
Granite Fiber Art's team. This year the team handcrafted 451 hats for
children and adults.
The “Saving by Shaving” event also was supported by Granite’s business
customers and local businesses, such as:
-
Celebrity Chef Paul Wahlberg (Wahlburgers), who provided food for the
volunteers.
-
Professional barbers and stylists, who donated their time and
expertise.
The “Saving by Shaving” event was closed to the general public, but
Granite encourages likeminded individuals to support funding for
pediatric cancer research by donating to the Boston Children’s Hospital
Trust. Click
Here
Granite’s annual “Saving by Shaving” fundraiser began five years ago
when CEO Rob Hale jokingly dared a member of his team to shave his ZZ
Top-style beard in exchange for a $1,000 donation to a cancer hospital.
Over the next two weeks, hundreds more Granite teammates reached out to
Hale asking for the same opportunity to raise funds and shave their
heads or beards in solidarity with those undergoing chemotherapy. From
there, 428 teammates turned out at Granite’s first “Saving by Shaving”
event and raised more than $2.2 million to benefit Dana-Farber Cancer
Institute.
Supporters
-
Governor Charles Duane Baker Jr.
-
Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch
-
David Ortiz (Big Papi), former Major League Baseball designated hitter
and first baseman for the Boston Red Sox
-
Sam Kennedy, President and CEO, Boston Red Sox
-
Ray Bourque, Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins Legend
-
Kevin Churchwell, MD, EVP of Health Affairs & COO of Boston Children’s
Hospital
-
Joe Thuney, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots Player
-
Derek Rivers, Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots Player
-
Ted Karras, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots Player
-
Joe Andruzzi, 3-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots Legend
-
Troy Brown, 3-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots Legend
-
Paul Wahlberg, Chef and Owner of Wahlburgers with his brothers Mark
and Donnie
-
Dave Andelman, CEO of Phantom Gourmet
-
Energy Secretary Matt Beaton
-
Jim Braude, WGBH
-
Quincy City Councilor William Harris, Ward 6
-
State Rep. Tim Whelan, 1st Barnstable District
-
State Rep. Paul Tucker, 7th Essex District
-
State Rep. Mike Day, 31st Middlesex District
-
State Rep. David Muradian, 9th Worcester District
(accompanied by Colin Spinney, a 9-year-old cancer survivor who will
be shaving his head for the second consecutive year)
-
State Rep. Joe McGonagle, 28th Middlesex District
About Granite
Granite provides voice, data and other related
communications products and services to multilocation businesses and
government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Granite
serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United
States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management.
Granite employs more than 2,100 people at its headquarters in Quincy,
Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.
About Boston Children’s
Boston
Children's Hospital, the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of
Harvard Medical School, is home to the world's largest research
enterprise based at a pediatric medical center. Its discoveries have
benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, more than 3,000
scientists, including 8 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17
members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical
Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as
a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed
comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care.
For
more, visit our Vector and Thriving blogs
and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.
About Hair We Share
Hair We Share was formed in 2014 and is
supported by over 40 years of experience in custom design for wigs and
hair pieces. We are extremely proud to say that Hair We Share is rapidly
making a mark in the medical related hair loss communities, improving
lives and restoring the confidence of men, women and children throughout
the USA. For more information, visit https://hairweshare.org/
