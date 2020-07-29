Big Path Capital : Launches First List Honoring The Top Leaders of the Impact Economy

Nominations are now open for the inaugural Big Path Impact CEO Rankings, recognizing leading chief executives of mission-driven companies.

Big Path Capital, impact investing’s investment bank, is pleased to announce the first ranking of top chief executives at leading impact companies. Nominations for the Big Path Impact CEO Rankings are now open for those seeking to recognize the most influential leaders of this rapidly growing segment of the economy.

“These CEOs are bringing positive change to the culture and practices of businesses that are positively changing the world,” said Michael Whelchel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Big Path Capital, the leading investment bank for positive-impact businesses and private equity funds. “There are plenty of lists that recognize CEOs who are focused solely on the bottom line. We want to recognize leaders who are leveraging the engine of capitalism to produce greater profits and greater good.”

“Long before the Business Roundtable declared last year that companies can no longer focus just on their shareholders — that they must work for all their stakeholders including their employees and communities — these CEOs were putting the concept into practice,” added Shawn Lesser, Big Path’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “And they’ve proven that striving to do good doesn’t detract from profits, it adds to them.”

The Big Path Impact CEO Rankings builds on Big Path’s past work in honoring achievements in impact. For the past two years, Big Path collaborated with Real Leaders magazine to produce the Real Leaders Impact Awards, which ranks the top 100 companies in the global impact economy based on a variety of factors including a company’s B Impact Assessment Score, its revenues, and its sales growth.

Big Path’s new rankings seek to honor the chief executives of purpose-driven companies who are influencing the next generation of impact leaders and spreading the principles of sustainable investing and ESG to every sector of the economy. “These are the innovators who are redefining capitalism,” said Whelchel.

The results of the Big Path Impact CEO Rankings will be announced April 2021, and honorees will be celebrated at the Big Path Impact CEO Summit on May 11, 2021. Due to Covid-19, 2021’s Summit will be a virtual event that seeks to bring together top CEOs and C-suite leaders scaling positive-impact companies. This event builds upon the success of Big Path’s impact-specific 2020 Virtual Summit series.

Applications for the 2021 rankings will be open until March 19, 2021.

For more information about The Big Path Impact CEO Rankings, or to submit a nomination, visit: https://bigpathceosummit.com/

About Big Path Capital

Founded in 2007, Big Path Capital advises business owners and fund managers in the impact and sustainable sector, connecting mission-driven companies and fund managers with mission-aligned investors. Big Path works with more sustainable and socially conscious companies and investors than any other investment bank in the impact space. Big Path has also organized more than 50 impact investing events convening global networks of institutional investors with the expressed goal of mainstreaming impact investing.

