Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Big Real Estate Hires Top ‘Dirty Tricks' Firm to Smear AHF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Leaders and Board of nonprofit spearheading 2020 California ballot measure to allow local communities to limit rent increases have been subject of unfounded anonymous and personal attacks online, via mail and neighborhood leafleting in apparent concerted effort to undermine and thwart rent control efforts

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has determined that big real estate interests have hired the top national ‘dirty tricks’ firm to target and smear the nonprofit organization, its leaders and Board of Directors in an apparent concerted effort to bully and intimidate individuals and the group spearheading efforts to allow local communities in California to limit rent increases via a November 2020 ballot measure that AHF is leading.

The ‘dirty tricks’ smear campaign is also a form of retribution for AHF’s repeated--and successful—efforts to defeat SB 50 by California Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), a bill that would override local zoning regulations in California to fast track so called ‘transit-corridor’ housing. This fruitless form of Reaganomics ‘trickle down’ theory will stoke luxury housing in poor and working-class neighborhoods--NOT produce the truly affordable housing desperately needed in California.

Over the past months, leaders and Board Members of AHF have been subject of unfounded anonymous and personal attacks online, via mail and neighborhood leafleting in apparent concerted effort to undermine and thwart the group’s rent efforts to limit rent increases and derail public support for the 2020 measure.

AHF backed a similar California ballot initiative in 2018 that fell short at the ballot after being outspent four to one by real estate interests and opponents.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.2 million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:27pOLIN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:27pADVANTAGE OIL & GAS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Operating & Financial Results
AQ
07:27pAT&T : Contributes to the California Fire Foundation to Aid Communities
PU
07:26pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Flight Attendants Question Safety of MAX 737
DJ
07:23pU.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
RE
07:20pWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Proposes Binding Arbitration Process
AQ
07:15pSQUATEX ENERGY AND RESOURCES : claim to the Government
AQ
07:15pNewswire Solves the Common Pitfalls of PR Software Selection Through High-Tech, High-Touch Solution
NE
07:12pSUZANO : 3Q19 Results Presentation
PU
07:11pBIG ROCK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
3CNH INDUSTRIAL NV : CNH Industrial announces the sale of its Truckline business
4MILA RESOURCES PLC : MILA RESOURCES : 31 October 2019 Annual Report & Financial Statements for the Year Ended ..
5PROACTIS : PROACTIS : issues new set of trading results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group