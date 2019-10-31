Big Real Estate Hires Top ‘Dirty Tricks' Firm to Smear AHF

Leaders and Board of nonprofit spearheading 2020 California ballot measure to allow local communities to limit rent increases have been subject of unfounded anonymous and personal attacks online, via mail and neighborhood leafleting in apparent concerted effort to undermine and thwart rent control efforts

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has determined that big real estate interests have hired the top national ‘dirty tricks’ firm to target and smear the nonprofit organization, its leaders and Board of Directors in an apparent concerted effort to bully and intimidate individuals and the group spearheading efforts to allow local communities in California to limit rent increases via a November 2020 ballot measure that AHF is leading.

The ‘dirty tricks’ smear campaign is also a form of retribution for AHF’s repeated--and successful—efforts to defeat SB 50 by California Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), a bill that would override local zoning regulations in California to fast track so called ‘transit-corridor’ housing. This fruitless form of Reaganomics ‘trickle down’ theory will stoke luxury housing in poor and working-class neighborhoods--NOT produce the truly affordable housing desperately needed in California.

Over the past months, leaders and Board Members of AHF have been subject of unfounded anonymous and personal attacks online, via mail and neighborhood leafleting in apparent concerted effort to undermine and thwart the group’s rent efforts to limit rent increases and derail public support for the 2020 measure.

AHF backed a similar California ballot initiative in 2018 that fell short at the ballot after being outspent four to one by real estate interests and opponents.

