Big Switch Expands Analytics Portfolio for Enterprise Edge-Cloud and Mid-Market Deployments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Switch Networks ®, The Cloud-First Networking Company, announced the availability of new entry-level form factors of Big Monitoring Fabric™ (Big Mon) Analytics Node and Recorder Node.



“Big Switch has pioneered the use of cloud principles to architect pervasive network and application visibility and security on commodity hardware,” said Prashant Gandhi, Chief Product Officer, Big Switch Networks. “With entry-level Analytics Node and Recorder Node offerings, Big Switch further distances itself from expensive and box-based legacy solutions, enabling IT organizations to deliver network telemetry everywhere, for root cause analysis, breach mitigation, and faster mean time to resolution.”

These entry point offerings are attractive to network and security operations teams to deliver pervasive security and visibility across the enterprise organization, including edge locations and remote points-of-presence (PoPs). Additionally, cost-conscious mid-market IT organizations are now able to leverage modern visibility solutions for their security, compliance and performance needs.

Big Mon Recorder Node allows high-performance packet recording, querying and replay functions, and Big Mon Analytics Node provides best-in-class network visibility to monitor, discover and troubleshoot network and application performance issues as well as accelerate root cause of security breach discovery. Both the nodes are fully integrated with Big Mon’s SDN Controller and can be easily clustered on-demand for scaled-out deployment.

With Big Mon Recorder and Analytics Nodes, customers benefit from deep network telemetry for both cloud-based and traditional data center environments and have the ability to replay past conversations across users and applications with a single-click. The entry-level nodes provide a cost-effective entry point, for enterprise and mid-market customers who require advanced packet intelligence, and packet recording for faster detection and resolution of network connectivity, performance, and security related use cases. Architecture flexibility allows Big Mon to easily extend to multi-cloud environments, including hybrid cloud and public cloud deployments.

Big Switch Networks is the Cloud-First Networking company, bringing public cloud-style networking and hybrid cloud consistency to organizations around the world. The company provides data center switching, visibility and security solutions for on-premises enterprise clouds, public clouds and multi-cloud environments that enable companies of all sizes to increase operational efficiency and business agility, while reducing networking costs. Big Switch was founded in 2010, with roots in the original Stanford research team that invented software-defined networking. Big Switch has strategic partnerships with Dell EMC and Edgecore, delivering innovative software on industry-standard open networking hardware. Since its founding the company has been an active member and contributor to multiple open source communities. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. The company is funded from leading venture capital firms, including: Dell Technologies Capital, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Khosla Ventures, MSD Capital, Morgenthaler Ventures, Redpoint and Silverlake Waterman.

