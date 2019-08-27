Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Big Switch Extends Enterprise VPC to VMware Cloud Foundation and NSX-T

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 06:15am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMworld - Big Switch Networks, the Cloud-First Networking company, today announced that it has extended its Enterprise Virtual Private Cloud (E-VPC) integration to the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and NSX-T network virtualization solutions. Big Switch’s AWS VPC-style logical networking available through the Big Cloud Fabric (BCF) underlay now fully integrates with VMware’s software-defined data center (SDDC) portfolio, including NSX-T, vSphere, VxRail and vSAN, providing unmatched automation, visibility and troubleshooting capabilities.

Big Switch will showcase its Cloud-First Networking (CFN) portfolio, ideal for the VMware SDDC, at Booth #1927 at VMworld U.S., where the company will demo underlay automation and visibility for VCF and NSX-T environments as well as the entire SDDC portfolio. 

According to ACG Research, with Big Cloud Fabric and VMware, IT users are able to achieve:

  • 8x faster initial network setup
  • 12x faster configuration, application deployment, and troubleshooting
  • 30x faster upgrading

Big Cloud Fabric delivers rapid change management in resilient and highly scaled environments of thousands of servers and tens of thousands of VMs and containers.

“As we continue to deepen our partnership with VMware, our hundreds of joint customers benefit from the value of Big Switch’s Cloud-First Networking, integrated with VMware’s SDDC portfolio, and Dell EMC’s Open Networking hardware,” said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. “Whether in the Enterprise Cloud or Public Cloud, the combination of technologies from Big Switch, VMware and Dell EMC provide the optimal path to supporting hybrid cloud and edge cloud environments. 

VPC Automation for VMware Cloud Foundation
To maximize benefits of VCF deployments, an automated, zero-touch physical network fabric is required. Just like the Public Clouds use VPCs to build multi-tenant L2/L3 networks, BCF leverages E-VPC, an AWS-style VPC on-prem construct, to deliver a Cloud-Network-as-a-Service operational experience in data center. Specifically, BCF creates E-VPCs for each of the VMware SDDC components allowing logical L2/L3 isolation and multi-tenancy.

With VCF, the SDDC components (vSphere, vSAN and NSX) get deployed on multiple different ESXi nodes. These nodes need to communicate with each other for management, vSAN and vMotion traffic via BCF’s underlay fabric. BCF automates L2 network provisioning within the E-VPCs as well as host network provisioning, so admins are free of manual, box-by-box complexity of legacy networks.

VPC Automation for VMware NSX-T
To operate an underlay at the speed of NSX-T VMs, BCF has integrated E-VPC with NSX-T to create logical abstraction between underlay policy declaration and physical fabric change management. Specifically, BCF’s E-VPC automation for NSX-T provides:

  • Automated Host network provisioning: NSX-T’s ESXi/KVM nodes are auto discovered and provisioned as per the teaming policy. No hard-wired port mapping needed -- a server link can be connected to any speed-appropriate fabric port. Also any server can be placed in or moved to any rack at any time -- BCF’s controller automatically maps logical-to-physical through SDN intelligence while providing full topology visibility to the network admin.
  • Automated Transport network creation: To provide NSX-T GENEVE tunnel communication, BCF automates NSX-T transport VLANs provisioning within the E-VPC. Unlinke box-by-box network, no manual and error-prone box-based configurations are required.
  • Deep NSX-T visibility for network admin: BCF provides visibility into the NSX networking environment as well as underlay networking in a single dashboard, making it easy for network & virtualization admins to make overlay/underlay correlation and get an end-to-end picture.
  • Contextual Analytics: With BCF Fabric analytics, network admins can not only see events, errors, logs, performance stats from all the underlay switches in the fabric, but also all the events from NSX-T manager and vCenter in a single console. Network admins can now easily visualize the current state of the physical (underlay) and virtual (overlay) network or perform historical analysis from a single dashboard.
  • Rapid troubleshooting: with BCF Fabric Trace, admins can trace end-to-end packets between any connected NSX-T tunnel endpoints (TEPs) across the fabric, with just one click and get hop by hop packet stats, thus enabling admins to restore services rapidly as compared to box-by-box underlay networks

With BCF + NSX-T, customers no longer have to deal with complexities of box-by-box network underlay with time consuming manual provisioning and operate blindly to NSX-T overlay.

Supporting Materials:

About Big Switch
Big Switch Networks is the Cloud-First Networking company, bringing public cloud-style networking and hybrid cloud consistency to organizations around the world. The company provides data center switching, visibility and analytics solutions for on-premises clouds, public clouds and multi-cloud environments that enable companies of all sizes to increase operational efficiency and business agility, while reducing networking costs. Big Switch was founded in 2010, with roots in the original Stanford research team that invented software-defined networking. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. The company is funded from leading venture capital firms, including: Dell Technologies Capital, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Khosla Ventures, MSD Capital, Morgenthaler Ventures, Redpoint and Silverlake Waterman.

For additional information: visit us www.bigswitch.com, reach us info@bigswitch.com or follow us on Twitter @bigswitch, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Copyright 2019 Big Switch Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. Big Switch Networks, the Big Switch logo, Big Cloud Fabric, Big Monitoring Fabric, BMF, Multi-Cloud Director, BigSecure, Big Switch Labs, BSN, Switch Light, ONL Certified, and ONL Certified Gold, ONLX are trademarks or registered trademarks of Big Switch Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, registered marks or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners. Big Switch Networks assumes no responsibility for any inaccuracies in this document. Big Switch Networks reserves the right to change, modify, transfer or otherwise revise this publication without notice.

Media & Analyst Contact
Kate Lehman
media@bigswitch.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:50aEMX Royalty Provides an Update on the Queensland Gold Project in Australia
NE
06:49aPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating ORBCOMM Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
06:49aPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Denny's Corporation for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
06:47aJ.JILL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank hikes dividend as third-quarter profits rise to $1.98 billion
AQ
06:46aJ.JILL, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06:46aSTORE CAPITAL : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06:45aTrump-Backed U.S.-British Free-Trade Deal Faces Hurdles
DJ
06:45aW&T Offshore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
06:45aCarnival Asset Management Company Limited (TiENCHAT) Announces KTL Technologies Limited Has Signed an MOU for Acquisition
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
4POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group