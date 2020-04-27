Big Thunder Orthopedics, of Thunder Bay Health Science Centre, Deploys Additional Safeguards to Protect their Healthcare Professionals from COVID-19

Thunder Bay, Ontario, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Big Thunder Orthopedics associated with the Thunder Bay Health Science Centre, launched additional steps to help protect their staff, including proactively partnering with Vancouver-based, Ondine Biomedical Inc. to deploy photodisinfection infection control technology called Steriwave™ Nasal Decolonization (ND).

Staff and healthcare professionals directly interfacing with patients will be provided Steriwave ND treatment starting this week at Big Thunder Orthopedics, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Nasal decolonization is an adjunct therapy to the personal protective equipment (PPE) already in use at Big Thunder Orthopedics. “In these unprecedented times we need to take all available measures to reduce the risk of infection from SARS-CoV-2 for our healthcare workers and provide them peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to protect them. Steriwave is PPE on steroids!” said Dr. David Puskas, Orthopedic Surgeon, Big Thunder Orthopedics.

“Patients will also be given the opportunity to have access to this treatment which has been proven to reduce surgical site infections,” says Dr. Travis Marion, Orthopedic Surgeon, Big Thunder Orthopedics.

“The number of healthcare workers impacted each day during this COVID-19 pandemic has been and will continue to be significant. Dr. Puskas and Dr. Marion are concerned and have taken a proactive approach to bring all the tools and innovation available to reduce transmission and the spread of this disease. We are pleased to be working with this team of advocates.” says Jason Hickok, VP Clinical Affairs, Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Our noses are major reservoirs for bacteria, viruses and fungi given its warm, moist conditions. People can unknowingly carry these germs in the nose, representing a risk of self-infection and transmission to others. Steriwave ND is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial treatment that can eliminate all types of nasal pathogens in minutes. This is particularly important for at-risk populations such as immunocompromised individuals, seniors, and healthcare workers.

Ondine's Steriwave ND has played a significant role in reducing surgical infections almost 80% in leading British Columbia hospitals over the past decade by clearing the nose of infection-causing pathogens. The 6-minute treatment involves swabbing the nose with a blue gel (photosensitizer) followed by illumination which creates a reaction that kills pathogens immediately.





About Dr. David Puskas

Dr. David Puskas completed his Orthopaedic specialty training at University of Toronto with concurrent fellowship training in adult trauma, lower limb arthroplasty and reconstructive surgery of the spine. Dr. Puskas has been the Chief of Orthopaedics at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre since 2005 as well as Director of the Regional Orthopedic Program and Musculoskeletal Heath for the North West Local Health Integration Network since 2016. Dr. Puskas is an associate professor and was the inaugural program director for Post Graduate Training in Orthopaedic surgery at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine. Dr. Puskas has been the recent recipient of numerous prestigious awards including the Order of St. Lazarus and the Afghanistan Star for Military Service in the Afghanistan Theatre of War. He also received the Canadian General Service Medal for service in support of the Canadian Military in Afghanistan having completed three tours at MMU Afghanistan in 2007, 2008 and 2010.

About Dr. Travis Marion

Dr. Travis E. Marion, MD., MSc., BEd., F.R.C.S.C., is an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre, the Regional Orthopaedic Program, and assistant professor with the Northern Ontario School of Medicine. His subspecialty interests include orthopaedic trauma, spine, and arthroplasty. Dr. Marion obtained his Doctorate of Medicine and received his orthopaedic training at the University of Ottawa, and fellowship training in complex spine surgery at the University of British Columbia and the Rick Hansen Institute. He further pursued fellowship training in orthopaedic trauma and arthroplasty at the University of Calgary. Throughout his training, Dr. Marion has provided medical care in Haiti, held a number of administrative positions and has been the recipient of divisional and institutional teaching awards. Dr. Marion is a member of the Canadian Orthopaedic Association and remains active with the Canadian Spine Society. He has presented nationally and internationally, and his research has garnered multiple awards.





About Ondine Biomedical, Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is the global leader in the development of photodisinfection for the prevention and treatment of complex infections. Photodisinfection kills drug-resistant bacteria, viruses, and fungi in minutes. In addition to Steriwave ND, other photodisinfection applications under development target ventilator-associated pneumonia, chronic rhinosinusitis, and burn and wound infections.

Attachment

Angelika Vance Ondine Biomedical Inc. 604.838.2702 avance@ondinebio.com Dr. Travis Marion Big Thunder Orthopedics 613.864.8338 Travismarion@gmail.com