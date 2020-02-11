Log in
Big Timber & Environmental Special Interests Agree to Bait and Switch by the Governor

02/11/2020 | 05:23pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 11, 2020 Contact: Kate Gillem kate.gillem@oregonlegislature.gov 503-986-1952

Big Timber & Environmental Special Interests Agree to

Bait and Switch by the Governor

SALEM, Ore. - Yesterday, big timber corporations and environmental special interests agreed to a bait and switch deal with the Governor of Oregon. They entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) so large timber corporations can continue to spray pesticides on timber lands in Oregon.

The deal is reminiscent of last session when corporate business members from OBI, Oregon Business and Industry, sold out to the Democrats by supporting the gross receipts sales tax disguised as an education bill for an easily-retractable compromise on the paid family leave legislation. The corporate support of the gross receipts sales tax (that Oregonians voted down in 2016) made it impossible for the Senate Republicans to prevent it from passing.

"The corporate timber industry sold out to the Democratic super majority, hurting small timber businesses in the process, and have undermined all past and future efforts by the Senate Republicans to address cap and trade," said Senate Republican Leader, Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass). "Cap and trade needs to go to the ballot. Let the people decide."

The deal makes it difficult for Republicans to block the very controversial cap and trade bill. Big corporations and big money capitulated to the Democratic super majority to protect their special interests and sideline the hard-working Oregonians who will be hurt by cap and trade.

Click herefor the memorandum of understanding.

# # #

Disclaimer

Oregon State Legislature published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 22:22:07 UTC
