Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Big U.S. banks halt stock buybacks, citing customer needs during coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 08:16pm EDT
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

The United States' biggest banks will stop buying back their own shares, and will instead use that capital to lend to individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus, an industry trade group said on Sunday.

The Financial Services Forum said its eight members - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and State Street Corp - would each halt share repurchases through June 30.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for the world and the global economy and the largest U.S. banks have an unquestioned ability and commitment to supporting our customers, clients and the nation," the group said in a statement, referring to a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory infection that stems from the coronavirus.

The decision follows pressure from some U.S. lawmakers, who last week urged big banks to stop using funds to repurchase shares and instead support customers and the broader economy.

It also comes within hours of the U.S. Federal Reserve slashing interest rates further and Wall Street's home city, New York, detailing plans to close schools and senior centers, and toughen enforcement of restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on a call with reporters the Fed has given broad general guidance to the banks to "use their buffers to provide loans and also to work with their borrowers."

"We hear the banks saying that is exactly what they are going to do, so that's a good thing," Powell said.

The Financial Services Forum said its 8 member banks have grown their collective capital by more than 40% in the last decade to $914 billion.

"(It is) our collective objective to use our significant capital and liquidity to provide maximum support to individuals, small businesses, and the broader economy through lending and other important services," according to the group's statement.

The group said the banks' decision was consistent with actions by the Fed, the White House and Congress, and that every bank is free to re-start share repurchases before June 30 if circumstances change.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, said in a separate statement that it will use the extra funds to support lending to individuals, business owners and governments, and add liquidity in capital markets, "even if circumstances get dramatically worse."

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33pJapan January machinery orders rebound, but virus fallout dims outlook
RE
08:16pBig U.S. banks halt stock buybacks, citing customer needs during coronavirus
RE
08:16pUK Homes Reach Record-High Prices; Coronavirus Hit Is Hard to Predict
DJ
08:14pEU plans to agree coordinated economic coronavirus response on Monday
RE
08:12pFed slashes rates, global central banks coordinate to cushion coronavirus blow
RE
08:12pBANK OF JAPAN : Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan (End-Dec. 2019)
PU
08:11pFed slashes rates, global central banks coordinate to cushion coronavirus blow
RE
08:11pFederal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25%
RE
08:11pNEW YORK FED FULL STATEMENT : Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities
RE
08:11pFederal Reserve statement on U.S. dollar liquidity swap line
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
2PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to..
3BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
4SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : SOUTHERN GOLD : Operations Update
5STOCKLAND : STOCKLAND : restocks Sydney residential pipeline with acquisition of The Gables in Box Hill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group