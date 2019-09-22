Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Big companies commit to slash emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 12:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations building is pictured in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Almost 90 big companies in sectors from food to cement to telecommunications are pledging to slash their greenhouse gas emissions in a new campaign to steer multi-nationals towards a low-carbon future, organisers said on Sunday.

We Mean Business, a coalition of advocacy groups, said dozens of companies had joined the initiative in the two months leading up to a United Nations summit taking place on Monday, which aims to spur faster action on climate change.

“Now we need many more companies to join the movement, sending a clear signal that markets are shifting,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

The coalition was launched in June with a call to action by the United Nations, business and civil society leaders. The first 28 companies to join announced the following month. We Mean Business said 87 companies are now involved, with total market capitalisation of more than $2.3 trillion.

Some companies in the coalition have agreed to slash their carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, including Swiss food company Nestle, French building materials company Saint-Gobain, and French cosmetics maker L'Oreal.

Others have stopped short of committing to go carbon neutral but say they will align their operations with a goal of limiting the increase in average global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

This group includes Finnish telecoms company Nokia, French food group Danone and British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc, We Mean Business said.

As accelerating climate impacts from melting ice caps to sea-level rise and extreme weather outpace climate models, scientists say the world needs to halve its greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade to avoid catastrophic warming.

With fossil fuel companies still developing new oil and gas fields and many developing countries expanding coal-fired power, the coalition's pledges are minuscule relative to rising global emissions.

Some experts have questioned whether publicly traded companies committed to maximizing shareholder returns will be able to make the sweeping investments required to fight climate change. Yet many investors have been pressuring companies to act on climate risks, and chief executives also face pressure from an upsurge in youth-led activism, which mobilized millions around the world to protest on Friday.

We Mean Business believes pledges by a core of mostly European, and some North American and Asian companies, to commit to independently-verified emissions targets will prompt others to follow suit.

“These bold companies are leading the way towards a positive tipping point where 1.5°C-aligned corporate strategies are the new normal for businesses and their supply chains around the world," said Lise Kingo, chief executive of the U.N. Global Compact, which promotes responsible business practices.

U.N. chief Guterres sees the private sector as crucial to securing more ambitious pledges at Monday's Climate Action Summit in New York, which aims to boost the Paris deal before it enters a crucial implementation phase next year.

Companies such as Danish power group Orsted, Spanish energy company Iberdrola and German insurer Allianz are due to speak alongside governments at the one-day gathering, according to a draft agenda.

(Reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Matthew Green
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.07% 211.95 Delayed Quote.21.02%
ASTRAZENECA 0.56% 7167 Delayed Quote.22.03%
DANONE 0.32% 80.44 Real-time Quote.30.78%
IBERDROLA -0.64% 9.272 End-of-day quote.32.12%
L'ORÉAL 0.69% 249 Real-time Quote.23.76%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.90% 106.26 Delayed Quote.34.36%
NOKIA OYJ 2.56% 4.791 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
ORSTED AS -1.39% 622.2 Delayed Quote.44.82%
SAINT-GOBAIN 0.38% 35.385 Real-time Quote.21.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aBig companies commit to slash emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit
RE
09/21U.S.-Japan trade talks will bring peace of mind to farmers, automakers - Motegi
RE
09/21SoftBank mulls bringing 40 companies to Brazil
RE
09/21PRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : A Christian Democratic state has been built in Hungary
PU
09/21Labour government would abolish 'non-domiciled' status in first budget
RE
09/21ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Vice-President Reaffirms Commitment to Uzbekistan's Development
PU
09/21Tanzania sees 2019/20 cashew nut output up 33 percent - minister
RE
09/21MIN ZHANG : China traders cut back Iran iron ore purchases ahead of tariff hike
RE
09/21PRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Greetings to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia's national holiday – Independence Day
PU
09/21Hopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT: Diverging economic trends - catalyst for trade war re
2SONY CORP : Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to "Seinfeld" from Sony
3TELLURIAN INC : TELLURIAN : and Petronet Sign MOU for Up to 5 Million Tonnes of LNG Through Equity Investment ..
4VIACOM : VIACOM : Hello, Jerry! Viacom Acquires Exclusive Cable Rights to Seinfeld From Sony Pictures Televisi..
5eSilicon Announces Availability of 7nm High-Bandwidth Interconnect (HBI+) PHY for Die-to-Die Interconnects

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group