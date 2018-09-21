Lawmakers have accused EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC of being an "oligopoly" that checks the books of nearly all the 350 leading companies in Britain, with smaller rivals barely having a look in.

Options under consideration by Labour included breaking up the companies, or setting a maximum audit market share for each firm, McDonnell was quoted as saying by the newspaper https://www.ft.com/content/43fbd564-bc30-11e8-94b2-17176fbf93f5.

