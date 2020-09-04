'Big probability' of China, India defence chiefs meeting - Global Times editor

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - There is a "big probability"
that the defence ministers of China and India will meet in
Moscow amid renewed border tensions, the editor-in-chief of
influential Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Friday.
Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that
arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and
India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing
sources.
The two men are expected to be attending a meeting of the
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries' defence
ministers in the Russian capital.
