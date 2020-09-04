Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Big probability' of China, India defence chiefs meeting - Global Times editor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:10am EDT

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - There is a "big probability" that the defence ministers of China and India will meet in Moscow amid renewed border tensions, the editor-in-chief of influential Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Friday.

Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing sources.

The two men are expected to be attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries' defence ministers in the Russian capital.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aChina will build one or two hub airports for cargo carriers by 2035 - state planner
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:40aFrance could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire
RE
02:36aWeak rise in German industry orders dents hopes for robust recovery
RE
02:34aWeak rise in German industry orders dents hopes for robust recovery
RE
02:33aChina will build 1-2 hub airports for cargo carriers by 2035 - state planner
RE
02:23aGerman Manufacturing Orders Lost Steam in July
DJ
02:20aAsian stocks follow Wall Street lower, nervous wait for U.S. jobs data
RE
02:16aJGBs edge lower ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
2CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Tough start for new boss of BA-owner as Walsh bows out
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia's largest shareholder Solidium raises stake to over 5%
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Sets Price at EUR59 a Share for Capital Increase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group