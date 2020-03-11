Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Big-spending Sunak ditches taunts and jokes in his first UK budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:57pm EDT
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a spending splurge to ward off the economic effects of coronavirus in his maiden budget on Wednesday, ditching the taunting preferred by his predecessors in favour of an earnest tone more in tune with worrying times.

Sunak, a 39-year old former Goldman Sachs banker, became Chancellor of the Exchequer in chaotic circumstances last month when predecessor Sajid Javid unexpectedly resigned over a demand by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he sack his team of advisors.

That thrust Sunak, who backed Brexit, into Britain's second highest political office at a time of heightened uncertainty over the country's future relationship with the European Union and a burgeoning global crisis over the impact of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, he stood up in parliament to warn of a significant but temporary impact on the British economy.

"I know how worried people are, worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their income, their businesses, their financial security," he told lawmakers.

"And I know they get even more worried when they turn on their TVs and hear talk of markets collapsing and difficult times coming.

By way of reassurance, he promised "whatever it takes" to support the economy, unveiling a 30 billion pound stimulus plan.

That vindicated those who bet last month that Sunak, a Johnson loyalist, would be less of a political obstacle to higher spending than Javid.

Born in England to Indian parents - a doctor and a pharmacist - Sunak is married to the daughter of an Indian billionaire, co-founder of IT services company Infosys, Narayana Murthy.

Since being elected to parliament in 2015 he has risen rapidly through the ranks of the Conservative party, and is seen by senior figures as someone who is highly trusted by Johnson.

Usually a smiling, energetic media performer, Sunak was grave as he appealed for cross-party unity to tackle the epidemic and its fallout.

That contrasts to the triumphant tone of most recent budgets delivered by the Conservatives.

Lawmakers from his own party kept their cheering muted, and Sunak largely resisted the temptation to litter his speech with partisan rhetoric and jokes at the expense of the opposition Labour Party.

"This house (parliament) has always stood ready to come together, put aside party politics and act in the national interest," he said. "We have done so before. And I know we will do so again."

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

By William James

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42pChina's coronavirus epicentre sees single-digit cases for first time
RE
11:42pTaiwan central bank sees prolonged virus impact, unsure if GDP target can be met
RE
11:36pOil slumps 6% as U.S. bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic
RE
11:36pAustralia Plans $11 Billion Stimulus Package in Response to Coronavirus
DJ
11:27pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico to invite oil and gas investment, no auctions for now
RE
11:26pChina to Lower Banks' Reserve Ratios Again
DJ
11:20pThe economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
11:19pThe economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group