Big tobacco, recession worries push FTSE 100 lower

08/28/2019 | 03:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's main index dipped on Wednesday as tobacco giants fell after American rivals Philip Morris and Altria confirmed merger talks, while a deeper inversion of the U.S. treasury yield rekindled fears of a global recession.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%, down for the fourth straight session, while the midcap index <.FTMC> inched 0.5% lower by 0710 GMT, after getting a boost in the previous session from the opposition parties pledge to avert a no-deal Brexit.

British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands were lower by 1% and 2%, respectively, after news overnight that Philip Morris and Altria were in talks to reunite.

Losses were limited by a 1.1% rise in BP after the British oil major announced a deal to sell all its Alaskan properties for $5.6 billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy.

Small-cap tour operator Thomas Cook tumbled 15% after a substantial agreement on terms of a rescue package, which Jefferies analysts said could lead to the company's shares being de-listed.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP -3.97% 45.25 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
BP PLC 1.37% 494.8 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -1.43% 2785 Delayed Quote.13.28%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.42% 0.9047 Delayed Quote.1.01%
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP End-of-day quote.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
IMPERIAL BRANDS -1.87% 2021 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 59.91 Delayed Quote.11.52%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL -7.76% 71.7 Delayed Quote.7.40%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -14.10% 6.092 Delayed Quote.-76.98%
WTI -0.13% 55.49 Delayed Quote.23.28%
