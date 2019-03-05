Big3Bio Announces Upcoming Launch of Philadelphia as a New Region of Coverage; Will Rebrand as Big4Bio

- Big4Bio:Philly to Recap Life Science Developments in the Greater Philadelphia Region; To Launch During BIO International Convention in Philadelphia in June

- All “Big3Bio” Regional Sites of Boston, SFBay, San Diego to Come Together Into New “Big4Bio.com” Website With Philadelphia to Be Included

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBio Communications is proud to announce the upcoming expansion and rebranding of its biotech news aggregator service, Big3Bio, to Big4Bio ( Big4Bio.com ). Big4Bio will become the industry’s leading daily aggregator of news and developments for four of the top life science clusters in the world: The Greater Boston area, the San Francisco Bay Area, the San Diego region, and with the upcoming launch of “Big4Bio:Philly”, the Greater Philadelphia region.

With the support of its sponsors and partners, Big4Bio:Philly is set to debut during the BIO International Convention being held in Philadelphia, June 3-6, 2019. BigBio Communications will have several Big4Bio launch activities during the week, including an invitation-only event for Big4Bio region-based CEOs.

"Big4Bio's launch in greater Philadelphia underscores the biotech industry's tremendous value to patients and the economy," said Topper Ray, president of communications at Bravo Group, a premier sponsor of Big4Bio:Philly. "Bravo Group is pleased to be part of this robust community and looks forward to working with Big4Bio and its partners to advance the industry in greater Philadelphia."

Upon launch, all Big3Bio regional websites ( Boston , SFBay , and San Diego ) will come together into the new Big4Bio.com website, with Philadelphia included. The free Big4Bio:Philly newsletter will join the other award-winning regional newsletters in providing unrivaled daily coverage about industry developments in its area, which will include industry developments in the region, which will cover southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

“We believe the Big4Bio newsletter will be an opportunity to showcase the wealth of innovation coming from life sciences companies and our research institutions in Greater Philadelphia,” said Barbara Schilberg, CEO of BioAdvance, a founding sponsor of Big4Bio:Philly. “We expect it to lead to increased exposure outside of the region as well as increased growth and connectivity within the community.”

For each region, Big4Bio offers:

Free daily newsletter with links to the latest industry press releases and media coverage in each region

Calendar of events, including event recaps

Sponsored profiles on innovative companies, people, technologies and organizations

Financials section for every type of stakeholder or company

Social media channels that share additional biocluster information and help build a more collaborative community

“Ultimately, the goal of Big4Bio is to be a required daily resource for everyone involved in the life sciences, especially individuals within these regions,” said Tilton Little, executive director of Big3Bio. “We look forward to updating industry professionals about the developments in these dynamic biohubs.”

To learn more and sign-up early for the Big4Bio:Philly newsletter, go to Big4Bio.com. For more information about the Big4Bio launch event and activities, contact us at info@bigcom.bio .

About BigBio Communications

BigBio Communications is a global independent communications company and the publisher of Big3Bio, the leading aggregator service for the top three life science hubs in the world: Boston, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Big3Bio’s newsletters and additional channels provide complete, daily coverage of the news, events, jobs, and developments in these regions to the industry’s top professionals and executives. More information is available at www.bigcom.bio . Subscribe to the Big3Bio newsletters at www.big3bio.com .

